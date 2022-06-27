Peteca deserves his winning turn

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) GUEST GETORIXX is in very good form. She could go one better in a modest race.

(2) LADY CHOCOLAT needs to do a bit more to win but could earn some minor money.

(5) ADDIENA was a disappointment last time but should do better with improvement.

(7) BEADED GOWN showed promise on debut but did not show it in her next two starts. She could make vast improvement trying the Polytrack.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) DEATH BLOW has been consistent. From a good draw, he should be at the finish again.

(4) WULFSTON is clearly better than his last run. A winning chance.

(8) BRAVE VOYAGER has been consistent and could finish in the money again.

(11) CLEAN SLATE is consistent and clearly has a winning chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) PETECA has two seconds, a third and a fourth in as many starts. He deserves his winning turn.

(5) LIKETHECLAPPERS needed his first run. He did a lot better when stepping up in distance. He should fight out the finish again.

(8) FLYING WONDER showed improvement with blinkers last time. A winning chance.

(10) TRITON has been disappointing but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SEA MASTER likes the Polytrack and is in good form.

(4) EXCEED EXPECTATION needed his last run and could make vast improvement.

(7) WAQAAS seems to find it hard to win but is consistent and could enjoy the Polytrack.

(8) RUNNING RIFLES has been runner-up in the last three starts. He deserves another win.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) SWING UPON A STAR won nicely when trying the Polytrack last time. Deserves strong respect.

(3) BLOOMINGTON was a bit of a disappointment last time but does have a winning chance.

(4) DOUBLE MARTINI won on this surface in his penultimate start and deserves consideration.

(5) PATRONAGE has won four of his last six starts. Good chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) PETRA is in good form and should go close to winning another competitive race.

(5) MCKENNA SKYE and (6) IMBEWU are in good form. Either can score.

(12) ANOTHER LOVE likes this track and trip and has maestro Piere Strydom in the irons.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) CORNER CRUSADE could go one better after some promising runner-up spots.

(4) QUEEN MERCURY needed her last run and could make vast improvement.

(9) CAPRIANA is coming off a good third and could do better over this longer distance.

(12) WINTER JOURNEY always gives of her best and deserves some respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) GIMME A LULLABY showed improvement last time and has a chance.

(5) VEROLINA is clearly better than her last run and could enjoy the Polytrack.

There was not much between (10) NEW ORLEANS and (11) KILEIGH’S FATE last time. Both should be fighting out the finish again.