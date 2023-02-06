Peters gets rolling with Star Legend

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin bringing the James Peters-trained Star Legend up with a well-timed run on the inside to beat Tributo (No. 1, Vlad Duric) in Race 2 at Kranji on Saturday. Schneider (No. 10, Koh Teck Huat) flashed home third in the keenly contested Open Maiden race over 1,200m.

The unenviable tag as the last Kranji trainer still waiting to get on the scoresheet has been shed.

But, unlike some previous seasons, that event occurred sooner than usual.

At the same time in 2022, for example, five trainers were still stuck at the starting grid, with Leslie Khoo finally finding light at the end of the tunnel in June with Melody Fair.

This season, among the 23 trainers on the Kranji roster, James Peters was until Saturday the only one with a duck’s egg next to his name.

The English trainer welcomed his ice-breaker, Star Legend, in the second event, the $20,000 Excelling 2020 Open Maiden Stakes (1,200m).

“We’ve had a slow start, but we still had two seconds and two thirds,” said Peters.

“We knew the time would come. It’s just a relief that we won today.”

Michael Freedman’s former assistant trainer could have actually continued the good run from an above-average 2022 season, during which he struck 27 times from only 182 starters to finish in the top 10 (eighth).

In horse racing, a sliding-door moment or a split-second decision could have easily converted those current placings from 20 runners into five wins.

But results are not about ifs and buts. Peters would rather rely on facts and figures.

He had a good hunch his first runner on Saturday could well be his first winner, if the stars aligned.

A son of former Godolphin horse Exosphere, Star Legend gave a sneak peek of what he could do at his debut on Nov 11 with a flashing second to the much-vaunted Foxship.

After a nice break and a couple of barrier trials to spark him back up, Star Legend mapped well at his 2023 bow.

Just like at his Kranji launch, Star Legend, would not win any speed contest in the first 400m, even after drawing an alley this time.

But, after settling midfield on the rail, the $13 favourite had again gobbled up stacks of ground by the home turn.

Tributo (Vlad Duric), the $16 second favourite, drew first blood as he hit the front down the crown of the track.

But, though a touch dour at first, Star Legend slowly picked him up before poking his head in front right at the death.

Newcomer and $311 long shot Schneider (Koh Teck Huat) came from last to inject value into the trifecta, half a length away.

The winning time was 1min 10.09sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

Peters grabbed three more thirds later in the programme, including Star Victory, another galloper raced by the same owners as Star Legend, the PSM Racing Stable.

No prizes for guessing which “Star” of his is shining the brightest for the local outfit, who joined his yard from trainer Michael Clements at the end of 2022.

“I’m pleased for the owner, who has supported me with a few young horses. Star Legend’s got a lot of potential,” he said.

“He’s just won a maiden today, but he should get better when he steps up to 1,400m and 1,600m.

“We’ll see what’s available for him. We may run him in a Novice or Class 4 race over 1,400m in four weeks’ time.

“I think he can take his racing as he’s such a big, strong and mature horse.

“We had to rush his last preparation a little to get him to the races, but he’s had two nice trials.

“He was strong to the line today. He’s done a very good job.”

Winning jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, who has been riding for the PSM Racing Stable since they were with Clements, said Star Legend won on raw ability.

“The horse did all the work. From the inside barrier, we jumped out positive,” added the French jockey.

“But he is inexperienced. He still has a bit to learn, and there is room for improvement.

“There was a bit of pace. He got into a nice rhythm but, at the top of the straight, he was just idling.

“I was struggling to make up on Tributo. I switched my whip and put him closer to Tributo.

“He definitely has potential over a longer distance. James is doing a magnificent job at preparing his horses for the races.”