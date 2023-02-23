Peters takes it easy with Group 2 winner

Starlight (Shafrizal Saleh) fending off stablemate Tiger Roar (Simon Kok) to bring up a Michael Clements quinella in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on July 18, 2021.

Group winner Starlight not only makes his comeback this weekend, but also his racing debut for trainer James Peters.

The 2021 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) winner last ran in June when finishing out of the placings behind King Arthur in a Class 2 event over 1,200m.

He was then prepared by trainer Michael Clements, but like his fellow PSM Racing stablemates, they all moved to Peters in October.

None of the transfers have yet claimed a victory for their new yard, but Star Legend, Peters’ sole 2023 winner, was among a bunch of new PSM buys.

Starlight is the last – and clearly the head of the Clements class – to reappear under the new management.

The four-time winner figures in an even 10-horse field in Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,200m.

Peters was approaching the first-up run with a degree of circumspection, though, especially given the long time away.

“He had some injury issues after his last run and had surgery when he was still with Mike,” said the English trainer. “It took a bit of time for him to get back to fitness.

“There was no set plan for him. We just let the horse tell us when he would be ready.

“With his rating (82), there aren’t many races for him. We found this Class 2 race as a nice starting point.”

A couple of barrier trials brought on the finishing touches, but Peters still expects some ring-rustiness.

“He seems to have come through his trials well. The first one was pretty quiet while he did a bit more in the second,” he said.

“He trialled fine. Obviously, there is still some improvement to come out of Saturday’s race.

“More importantly, we got him back to the races and we’ll see how he goes.”

Michael Freedman’s former assistant trainer is himself struggling to replicate his highly laudable performance from 2022.

Despite then having no stars in a small yard, he still knocked in 27 winners from only 182 runners – which is less than half the team that champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons sent out to the tracks in 2022 (390 for 65 winners).

Peters, who struck out on his own in 2016, did not see any reason to panic, though. To him, racing is cyclical in nature – what goes up must eventually come down.

“There are a few horses who are poorly handicapped after the good year we had last year,” he said.

“We had a number of horses who won last year and then top-ended their ratings. They need to get down a little.

“For example, Circuit Mission who won two races last year and he went up 20 points.

“They’re a year older and it’s a lot harder for them, like Grand Koonta.”

Horses have a shelf life, and the only way to avoid an ageing stable is the injection of new blood.

Understandably, like most Kranji trainers in the last couple of years, Peters has not been too busy on the horse sale front. But he has still been able to do some shopping.

“I bought a few yearlings last year at the Magic Millions yearling sale in May (2022 Gold Coast National Yearling Sale) and a two-year-old at the Inglis breeze-up in October (Ready2Race Sale),” he said.

“They’re for different groups of owners. They will need some time before they can race.”

Peters paid A$30,000 (S$27,600) for a Rubick colt and A$25,000 for a Spieth filly at Magic Millions, and $62,500 for a Grunt colt at Inglis. They will bring his stable numbers up to 30.

“We’re going through a transitional year. At the end of the day, we just need a turnover of horses to keep going,” he said.

“In the meantime, we will carry on with what we have. We’ve had a lot of placings lately, they are knocking on the door.

“The winners will come eventually.”