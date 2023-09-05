Petit Verdot well in, back on favourite surface

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) SUMIKO has shown some promise in two starts and came in for strong market support last run.

The step-up in trip from a good draw can see him make amends.

(4) WHIRLYBIRD has made improvement with each run. She, too, should enjoy the extra 200m and looks a big threat to Sumiko.

(5) KYNISKA is a struggling maiden but enjoyed the step-up in trip last run. A money chance again.

(8) BEACH LANDING comes from the very much in-form Alyson Wright stable. Muzi Yeni, August’s leading KwaZulu-Natal rider, will be aboard and the switch to the Poly could suit.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(5) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE was disappointing last time but may have found the trip a little too far. Paul Lafferty has booked a 4kg claimer to ride and the gelding drops to a more suitable trip.

(1) HIS MASTER’S VOICE has been struggling to shed his maiden tag but his two best recent efforts have come on the Poly. With the best draw, he can surprise.

(4) CAPTAIN BARBOSA made no show in his sprint debut. But, judging on pedigree, she should much prefer this trip. Weiho Marwing has booked top rider Gavin Lerena which is a strong pointer.

(9) EXCALIBUR CALLS is way better than his last effort over further. He, too, drops in trip and Richard Fourie will be aboard.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) OCEAN PALACE made a promising debut at Scottsville under Lerena, who stays with the ride from the best draw.

(8) PURPLE FLOWER has a bit of a tricky barrier to overcome but made a promising debut on this course. She should enjoy the extra distance. An each-way chance.

Wayne Badenhorst has booked 4kg claimer Trent Mayhew for (7) VERMACILLI, who seems to have finally found her footing. She was close-up at her last two starts and goes well on the Poly.

(9) SATIN IN SEATTLE raced greenly on debut and has her first run for her new stable and makes her Poly debut. She has drawn wide but may be worth each-way if there is support.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) PETIT VERDOT is back over what is clearly her favourite surface. She has been taking on stronger opposition at her last two outings and looks well in at the weights. Garth Puller appears to have picked the right race in what is a tricky handicap.

(2) MALCOLM’S DREAM won very easily on the turf last time and got a hefty eight-point hit in the handicap. However, she appears to be reaching her full potential and can follow up.

Mike Miller’s mare (6) TOTO has a big weight but has not been far back in useful company. She goes well over this trip.

Stable companion (1) BITCOIN BABY has the best draw. Although well beaten by Malcolm’s Dream, she is now 3kg better off in the handicap.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) TURBO BOOST got a hefty handicap rating after winning second-up, beating stable companion Ninety Nine Heros. He takes on mostly older horses but appears to have some scope.

(3) JP TWO THOUSAND has not been far back at his last two outings on the Highveld. He makes his Poly debut and should handle the synthetic surface, given his pedigree.

(10) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE has the worst draw but Wendy Whitehead has her stable firing lately. The gelding was a narrow winner of his last two starts. He can score again despite creeping up the handicap.

(4) TIME TOGETHER made no show behind Joshua Hotsnake last time but that was on the turf. He was close-up on the Poly at his previous start and must have a solid each-way chance.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) IMPARTIAL has the widest draw but could go all the way with only 48kg to shoulder – courtesy of a 4kg-claiming apprentice. The gelding has won once (1,000m) and placed five times.

(7) BRASS BELL is showing signs of coming to hand for a stable that is in form. He finished a creditable fourth over a similar distance last time. He can only improve.

(4) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA, who got the lolly in that race, is carrying more weight and it could be a lot tighter now.

(5) FLYING THE STAR has her second run for her new stable. She takes on the males but has been in good order and the form of her last start has been franked. She has a handy weight with the 1.5kg claim.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) CERTAINLY has run two cracking races and was closing in late when touched off by Marquette last time.

Before that, she was narrowly beaten by (8) STAR CHOICE. Certainly is now 5kg better off, taking the apprentice claim into account, and that should be enough to turn the tables.

Star Choice comes from an in-form stable and cannot be written off lightly.

(4) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES finished second-best last run on the turf and has been racing over a touch further. She can do better over this shorter trip.

(1) RED ROSES TOO is quick. Back on her favourite surface with the best draw, she can make it all the way.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) LITTLE PRINCE has consistent form on the Highveld but his best recent effort has been on the Greyville Poly. He has a handy weight and Fabian Habib has engaged S’Manga Khumalo, who knows the gelding well.

There does not look to be much between stable companions (5) SYX HOTFIX and (3) IBUTHO. Both are last-start winners. However, Syx Hotfix has been campaigning in stronger company and, although giving his stablemate 2kg, he looks good enough to have his measure.

(4) CRESTED EAGLE had no luck in the running last time. That outing is best ignored. He steps up in trip but is back on his favoured surface.