Petrograd thrives when the pace is on

Petrograd (Ronnie Stewart) making light work of his Class 4 rivals on Saturday. Debutant Mimosas (not in picture) did well to finish second. The grey Pacific Angel was third. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Whenever Petrograd runs, trainer Michael Clements feels like he is opening a box of chocolates.

But, on Saturday, he was not too surprised either that the unpredictable three-year-old got to enjoy the sweet taste of success for the second time.

To Clements, the son of Russian Revolution was his own worst enemy, especially when the race is tempo-related.

“He’s always shown us enormous potential before he began racing,” he said.

“But he was just a bit wayward in his first few runs. When there’s no pace, he takes off and does too much in his runs.

“Or he runs off the track, away from the pack. Like at his previous start, when he cornered wide.

“It’s when we put him back over 1,000m that he broke his maiden with Manoel Nunes.

“We then stepped him up to 1,200m and he was caught wide and chased up again.”

Dropping Petrograd back to the 1,000m trip of Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race was just what the doctor ordered. It afforded him just the right pace to keep a lid on his usual antics.

Smothered in among runners for first-time partner Ronnie Stewart, he did no work in transit. When the gap presented, he needed little begging to dive through.

Newcomer Mimosas (Nunes) let down on the outside. But, probably still a touch undercooked first-up, the former Flemington straight winner had to settle for second place, 1¼ lengths astern.

The grey mare, Pacific Angel (Wong Chin Chuen), had every chance, but was beaten fair and square by two better horses.

She still ran a creditable third, another length away.

The winning time was 58.63sec.

“Back to 1,000m on Saturday, the pace was on and he had cover on the outside,” said Clements.

“He was able to relax – and he won – but he has also matured mentally. He ran away from them in the end.”

The Gandharvi Stable-owned galloper’s two victories at Kranji have come on the synthetic track, but Clements is not jumping to any conclusion yet.

A muddling-paced race is his main Achilles’ heel, not so much the underfoot conditions.

If anything, the Zimbabwe-born conditioner could even have pigeonholed Petrograd as a turf horse, given the choice.

“He has such a great action that we thought he’d probably be better on turf,” he said.

Such a theory has yet to be fully proven, even if it does hold water with his two seconds on turf at his first two starts.

While short Polytrack sprints are the way to go for now, Clements has a valid reason to not resist too much the temptation of putting Petrograd back on grass.

The Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge is around the corner with the first 1,200m leg – the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint – due on April 8.

“We’ll keep him to 1,000m where the pace is on and he’ll then do nothing wayward,” said Clements.

“But, hopefully, we can still run him in the first leg. He’ll have to get further maturity first.”

One three-year-old who is a full-fledged series contender is three-time turf winner Ejaz.

The Street Boss chestnut has not been seen since the last of his three-in-a-row in a Class 4 over 1,400m on Nov 19.

After two barrier trials, the racing comeback is imminent.

“Ejaz will run the following week (March 12) in a Class 4 race over 1,200m. Nunes will ride him,” said Clements, who has enjoyed considerable 3YO series success with Top Knight, Countofmontecristo and Tiger Roar.

Interestingly, the 2020 Singapore champion should be spoilt for choice with as many as 14 three-year-olds in his yard.

But half of them are newbies – mostly Australian imports for Pacific Stable – who have a race against time on their hands.

“It’s touch and go with those new three-year-olds. Only Pacific Hero won his trial on Tuesday,” he said.

“Everything has to go right before they can have their first race.

“A couple of them need longer, like Pacific Warrior. He probably needs a mile.

“So, if they miss the first leg, there is, hopefully, still some time to run them in the last two legs.”