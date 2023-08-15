Peut Etre Moi may well be the one in Race 7

Race 1 (1,250m)

Good race to start. (4) SILVER FALCON has improved with maturity to win four of five starts in 2023, but that winning sequence could be halted on these terms, as (6) WECANGOALLNIGHT (1.5kg better off) is weighted to turn the tables.

(5) RESONATE should also fare better on 3kg better terms and is likely to make his presence felt in his peak outing.

(1) HOEDSPRUIT and (3) AFTER THE RAIN are capable when racing freshly. So they are not discounted either.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) KYTHERA has finished a close-up third in both starts over this trip and, with any improvement, ought to open her account.

(3) PINEAPPLEMINTGREEN, (4) THREE COINS and (8) SILENT WINTER are well-bred fillies who would have gained plenty from their debut outings. Should have more to offer with the benefit of that experience.

(7) NILE THE BOSS has both the form and experience to be competitive, too.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Good race. (6) WHAT A STATE has been at the top of her game for the better part of a year now and she is also capable of holding her own racing against the boys. Thus is likely to play another leading role under favourable conditions.

(4) RAGNAR LOTHBROK and (7) BEERENBERG have maintained a good level of form and consistency. Both should be competitive once more and will give the selection most to fear.

(5) ROD THE MOD, (8) ELUSIVE TRADER and (9) BARNEY MCGREW are inconsistent but remain capable of staking a claim in the finish.

Race 4 (1,000m)

As in the preceding event with her stablemate, (10) JURY DUTY arrives at the top of her game and is likely to prove hard to beat under favourable conditions.

(2) CHARLIE MALONE showed improvement with the headgear on at this course recently and ought to pose a threat as this trip will be more to his liking.

(8) WORDSWORTH and (9) FINAL MOVE also have claims on their recent form over this distance.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(3) CATTALEYA took advantage of a drop in the ratings by winning over 1,400m recently, and was well backed to do so, before changing hands and switching stables. She ought to remain competitive despite a three-point penalty.

(6) LADY LOOK ALIKE improved with the benefit of an introductory outing to win her next start and she should have more to offer.

(9) UNCONQUERABLE LADY ran well in defeat last time, giving the winner 3kg. She, too, can fight for victory in her peak outing. Last-start winner (8) ON BOARD is also capable of getting into the picture.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) LADY SILVANO looks the pick of the Brett Crawford runners on riding arrangements. But she has failed to make the frame in two starts at this course, whereas stablemate (5) FLEETING has done all her winning this track and trip.

(6) MY FLOWER FATE has been sparingly raced. She is likely to remain competitive despite a four-point penalty for winning over this trip last time.

(8) PHILOSOPHISE and (9) ISLAND TREASURE are better off at the weights, though.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(7) PEUT ETRE MOI plummeted in the ratings and will take advantage of that sooner rather than later. Like her, fellow fairer-sex representatives (6) FALLO ANCORA and (8) ALFRED’S GIRL are well weighted, so ought to be competitive. The latter has dropped to her last-winning mark and, with front-running tactics in her peak outing, could be the value in the race.

(2) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is highly thought of. So should produce better results than his recent efforts have yielded.

Race 8 (1,800m)

On these revised terms, (2) ESTIMATED and (6) LUCY THE PINK are weighted to pose more of a threat to last-start conqueror (7) ZIPPY OVER. However, the latter won so well that a four-point penalty is unlikely to prevent her from winning again. Those three may well fight out the finish.

Stablemate (1) CLOUD CHASER may have needed her last run after a break, so ought to do better with improved fitness.