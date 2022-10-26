Phedra eyeing sixth straight strike in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)



(8) BURNING MOON did pretty well to run third after things went wrong at her last start. She will not surprise if she wins.

(1) TIDE IS HIGH has been consistent of late. Her trainer has started off her career very nicely.

(4) EMILY’S SPIRIT could benefit from having Richard Fourie atop.

(5) FLOWERS OF NIKE will have a set of blinkers this time. Deserves some respect.



RACE 2 (1,000M)



(2) PHEDRA has won six of her last seven starts. Can keep it up.(1) GILLIAN ANNE can finish strongly when in the mood.

(4) CIVIL RIGHTS has chased home Phedra twice and is capable of going close this time.

(6) STOLEN KISS is in good form and should fight out the finish once again.



RACE 3 (1,600M)



(7) GREEN MANDARIN was slowly away on his Polytrack debut. He was not disgraced when finishing fourth.

(8) PERFECTION made headway off a weak debut when chasing home a well-backed favourite last time. He should fight out the finish once again.

(1) COPERNICUS was runner-up last time but is returning from a long break and has changed trainer since.

(2) OPENING CEREMONY may not have seen out the trip last time but could play a minor role.



RACE 4 (1,400M)



(3) AND WE DANCED is seeking a hat-trick after two good recent wins. Clearly the one to beat.

(2) PHOENIX has been unlucky in some of her starts and has a winning chance.

(8) DAME OF FLAMES has mixed her form of late but is not out of it.

(9) PAM’S PRINCESS has been consistent and could earn some more money.



RACE 5 (1,400M)



(9) BOLD RESOLVE won a good race last time. On the up and could win again.

(11) MOON GAME has been in excellent form of late and is course-and-distance suited.

(2) ADIOS AMIGOS makes the trip to the Eastern Cape for a trainer who is in very good form.

(5) KEEP IT SECRET likes this course and has a winning chance.



RACE 6 (1,600m)



(1) KHAYA’S HOPE is getting better the further he goes and his recent win was his best to date.

(2) GRINKOV was a disappointment in his last two starts but he can bounce back here.

(6) DOWSER and (7) FAMOUS AND RICH are lightly raced and could be anything.

(5) ALLEZ MORIS and (11) ROYAL PORT LOUIS represent visiting trainer Brett Crawford. Neither would be a surprise winner.



RACE 7 (2,000M)



(5) CHOLLIMA was very impressive when last seen at Fairview but is back from a break and his last two runs were disappointing. (8) FOLLOW THE STAR loves this course and (10) HAN SOLO always gives his best.

(1) MOUNT ANDERSON should be fitter this time.



RACE 8 (1,100M)



(3) CRUISE CONTROL has won twice since being gelded. He can score again.

(10) CLIFF TOP has beaten that rival when they met at Kenilworth last year. Should be fitter and contest the finish.

(2) CAPTAIN TATTERS has lost his way of late but can bounce back.

(1) WHATEVER NEXT was disappointing behind rival Cruise Control last start but should at least get closer this time.