Phoenix can resume winning ways

Here's a form analysis of Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) DROGHIERE finished behind (5) TRUST THE FIRE on his debut but could get a lot closer with the benefit of the run.

(1) MARADIVA found problems in his first run as a gelding and should not be far behind.

(6) DOUBLE MAGIC could be the choice from the Paul Peter yard. Watch the betting.

(2) BEVOETERD and (4) SONNENSTRAHL could get into the tierce.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(2) MASTER OF COIN finished ahead of (1) KING ARTHUR last time. But King Arthur needed the run and could turn it around.

(14) MAIDEN’S COVE stayed on well to finish close-up on debut. With a 3kg female allowance, she could get into the action despite a wide draw.

(5) MCEBISI is capable of overcoming the wide barrier and looms as a serious threat.

(13) TWICE A MIRACLE is sporting blinkers and is jumping from pole position. Expect a good show. Watch the gelded newcomer (12) TOFFAS.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) NIGHT LILY will relish the extra distance. She should get involved in the finish.

(1) RATTLE BAG finished ahead of (4) MARIA’S WORLD last time and should hold form.

(5) MIDFIELD GIRL is trying the longer trip and could have a say.

(2) CASSOWARY enjoyed this trip last time. She could make the frame.

(3) CAPE BOUQUET could show more improvement.

(7) KISSED BY FIRE can fill the quartet spot.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) BLACK THORN is bang in form. He is out to complete a hat-trick and his fourth unbeaten start over this distance. However, many are out to stop him.

(12) SHE’S A CRACKER, (6) UN DEUX TROIS, (3) JUAN CARLOS, (5) BARAK and (7) MOTOWN MAGIC have solid form. One of them could take advantage of the situation if the Sean Tarry-trained gelding fluffs his line.

(8) AFRAAD and (9) TRAVELING WILBURY are also looking for a minor cheque.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(4) PHOENIX is bred for the longer trip. If she shows true potential, she could resume winning ways.

(3) OPERA GLASS was coughing last time. She could get back to her usual honest performance.

(10) ASTRAL PLANE has a handy weight and could feature.

(6) SNOW PALACE is ready for a big run.

(5) FIRE FLOWER and (8) FLAME FLOWER are capable of top efforts.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE should not be ignored despite her age.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) ONTHEVERGE is ready for a second victory, but she does not have the best draw.

(3) RABIA THE REBEL (drawn alongside), (7) FASINADA, (9) DHANTERAS, (10) THREE HILLS and (16) SAFFRON RAIN are strong contenders. They just need to get lucky at the jump.

(5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (6) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY could get into the action from decent draws.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) GODSWOOD needed his last run. The 2.5kg claim could help.

(6) GALLIC CHIEF will be sporting blinkers, which could sharpen him up over the minimum trip.

(5) CAPTAIN MORISCO was not striding out last time but could redeem himself.

(2) CAPTAIN OUPIE can improve to earn.

(4) ALL OF ME is versatile and must be respected.

(7) MARENGO should not be far behind on recent collateral form.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) GOLIATH HERON beat (7) FRONTLINE FIGHTER comfortably last time. But Frontline Fighter encountered problems at the start.

(5) JET CAT, (2) IRFAANS BOY and (4) COUNTRY SQUIRE were not far behind and could get into the mix.

(13) INSATIABLE is coming off a maiden win but looks to have plenty of scope for improvement.