Pierre Ng on a roll

Dragon Star (Karis Teetan) delivering a win at Happy Valley for trainer Pierre Ng, whose streak has stretched to 12 straight race days.

HONG KONG - Second-season trainer Pierre Ng has been having an extraordinary start to the season and has maintained his lead in the trainers’ championship.

At Happy Valley on Dec 13, he saddled a winner – Dragon Star – for the 12th consecutive meeting.

He is leading the championship after 27 meetings with 32 victories – 10 clear of Longines Hong Kong Cup-winning Danny Shum (22).

Ng has saddled 20 winners from the past 12 fixtures, as he delivers on a pre-season pledge to eclipse his debut season haul of 41 winners.

“We don’t think of the number of winners, we just keep our head down and keep going and we try to get as many winners as we can,” he said.

“We haven’t set any targets, we just want to achieve, win races for the owners, get prize money for the stable and get more support for the future.

“That’s how the game is and that’s how we’re going to play it.”

Dragon Star, given a flawless front-running ride by Karis Teetan in the Class 4 Lam Tin Handicap (1,650m), became Ng’s latest winner.

But four-time Hong Kong champion trainer Caspar Fownes celebrated a double, after veteran Explosive Witness’ drought-breaking victory in the Class 3 Choi Wan Handicap (1,000m) for the top-form James McDonald.

Earlier, he had saddled Super Contented to take out the Class 5 Sau Mau Ping Handicap (1,650m) under Keagan de Melo.

Famed as the ‘King of the Valley’ with a record 582 wins at the city circuit, Fownes has 19 wins overall for the campaign.

But few of those successes have provided Fownes with as much as satisfaction as Explosive Witness.

It was the horse’s first success since his Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap (1,000m) victory on Jan 1, 2021.

“He’s a nine-year-old but he’s raced extremely well all season.” said Fownes.

“Every run he’s given us a great effort and he’s certainly one horse who’s deserved to get that win.

“We worked hard to get him there, we worked hard to maintain his fitness and present the horse in good form, so he was well deserving of that victory.”

Super Contented gave de Melo his 10th win for the campaign, with six of those victories coming at the Valley.

McDonald, who is on a short-term stint in Hong Kong, closed the meeting with victory aboard Copartner Ambition in the Class 3 Jordan Valley Handicap (1,200m) for Shum.

This came only three days after he and Shum teamed to land the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) with Romantic Warrior.

Teetan also enjoyed a brace, as he landed the first race with the Douglas Whyte-trained Double Show in the Class 5 Ngau Tau Kok Handicap (1,000m).

Rated 25 after 25 winless starts across three seasons, the five-year-old finished stoutly for his breakthrough success. HKJC