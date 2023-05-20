Pinheiro pins SG1 hopes on HK great

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has regularly supported Bernardo Pinheiro since he gave the Brazilian his first Kranji winner Pennywise (pictured) on May 21, 2022. The South African has entrusted his Group 1 winner Hongkong Great to Pinheiro in Saturday's $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m). PHOTO: STC

The walk back to the unsaddling area after Hongkong Great’s second consecutive barrier trial win felt long to Bernardo Pinheiro.

It was only a barrier trial, but, instead, the Brazilian jockey should still be looking forward to a pat on the back from South African trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

A two-from-two can only be a positive in the lead-up to a race like the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on Saturday.

But, to most trainers, a trial win bears little significance if instructions had not been followed.

Pinheiro knew he had not ticked that box on May 9. Hongkong Great is a galloper, but from a held-up spot, he punched him between runners to get up on the line.

As the Chilean-bred seven-year-old emerged from the rubber-paved tunnel, Pinheiro was feeling the “saddle slipping” from underneath one of the best chances he has had at realising his Singapore Group 1 dream.

He had been over the moon since Le Grange picked him to partner the 2022 Singapore Gold Cup winner in arguably, the Republic’s second most prestigious race, barely a week after his arrival in April.

One month later, Pinheiro, who turned 27 last Saturday, was bracing himself for a not-so-nice birthday present – a livid trainer taking the Group 1 ride back from him.

Le Grange, who is no stranger to giving jockeys a few sprays, was smouldering, but he listened.

Maybe Pinheiro could have been a lawyer if he was not a jockey. His explanations went through.

Pinheiro, who has bagged six winners in only 35 rides at his new Singapore stint, did not take the revolving door. He will become the seventh jockey to jump aboard the Hong Kong-owned two-time winner in nine Kranji starts.

“As I pulled up, I kept thinking how Ricardo would not be too happy with the ride,” said Pinheiro.

“He didn’t say anything when I jumped off, but later, we sat down and discussed.

“He had told me not to push the horse, but to give him a good blow in the straight.

“He did jump good, but even with fresh horses and sprinters like Fame Star, they went slow.

“I told Ricardo I was in a pocket, and in the end, I had to let him run through in between horses.

“Ricardo and I have had a good relationship since he gave me my first winner here last year, Pennywise. Funnily, it was on Kranji Mile day, and this week I’m on one of his horses in the Kranji Mile itself.”

With the two men yet to combine for a win in 2023, Pinheiro certainly would not mind it happening on the biggest stage.

“One of the reasons I came back to Singapore is I want to win a Group race, especially a Group 1,” said Pinheiro, a Group winner in Brazil, Dubai and Malaysia.

“I’ve been looking for it since I rode Mr Clint in the 2019 Derby. This race (narrow second to Sun Marshal) is still on my mind.”

First, he will have to beat 11 classy rivals, especially Lim’s Kosciuszko, Street Of Dreams and even Hongkong Great’s stablemate Katak.

But Pinheiro’s confidence has received an impromptu boost from the trial that nearly “ejected” him – Hongkong Great has another string to his bow.

“We know he usually goes forward. But he gave me a special feel, a different side of him, he sat off the speed and ran on,” he said.

“He also ran time (59.17sec), similar to Katak’s (59.37sec) in the trial he won that day.

“Things happen for a reason. It’s nice to have an extra option, but it will all depend on the speedmap.”

Pinheiro foresaw a few nippier customers rushing to get in the running line ahead of him, anyway.

“I’ve been studying the race. I couldn’t be happier with his barrier (eight),” he said.

“Fame Star and Mr Black Back will go forward, Lim’s Kosciuszko and Katak will be just behind the speed. I have the option of sitting behind or just beside them.

“But things can happen, like a couple of them jump slow. I don’t want to put pressure on myself.

“I feel no pressure – pressure is for tyres. I’m actually confident. I know Hongkong Great’s been a bit disappointing, but he had excuses like the pace and the barrier.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko is the horse to beat, but I don’t believe he’s unbeatable. It won’t be easy, but I feel we have a chance.”