Pinheiro plans for a five-month fling

Bernardo Pinheiro will be in action in Singapore.

The paperwork is done. The Singapore Turf Club has given him the go-ahead.

All that is holding him up is that most important document: The work permit.

Once that is secured, the gates – in a sense of the word – will spring open and Bernardo Pinheiro will be on his way.

It will be time to go racing. Unlike that last occasion, when it was truly a “fleeting visit” – a one-day affair – this time he will be here for the long haul.

Okay, make that five months – from get-go to the end of October. But, for the Brazilian, it will be the longest stretch of riding he has ever done in Singapore. And he cannot wait to get the green light.

It was on May 21 that the 26-year-old last got legged up on a runner at Kranji.

That was on a horse called Sky Eye and it was in the penultimate race on Kranji Mile Day.

Pinheiro, fresh out of the saddle after steering Mr Malek to third spot in the million-dollar race won by Lim’s Lightning, was obviously disappointed.

But, we reckon, he quickly buried it by booting home Sky Eye – a $53 chance – in that Class 3 sprint over the 1,400m.

Yes, from that flying visit just a month ago, Pinheiro garnered a train-load of fans.

They were taken in by his youthful exuberance, the Latin-American charm and, most of all, his ability in the saddle.

It probably reminded them of that other Brazilian who swept all before him while on a stint at Kranji. Joao Moreira, that is.

While Pinheiro is still not in the class of the “Magic Man”, his work ethic cannot be faulted. Indeed, there is nothing “cosmetic” about Pinheiro’s riding.

He rides to win. Or, at best, he squeezes every last bit out of his mounts. He makes the game look pretty.

On that last visit, he had only three rides but, we all know that you do not look a gift horse in the mouth. So Pinheiro gave it his all.

Pennywise was his first of the day. It was a tough race. Manoel Nunes was on the $12 favourite, Tangible.

Danny Beasley rode Real Efecto and Hakim Kamaruddin, who was on Elite Incredible, had won an earlier race and was shooting for a double.

But Pinheiro took Pennywise to the front and stayed there.

The others all tried to run him down but he just kept lifting the tempo and upping the stakes – even when there was nothing left to offer.

Pennywise hung on to win by a nose. Nunes took second.

He got the victory but it also came with a one-day suspension.

Anyway, all that is now water under the bridge.

Right now, Pinheiro’s Singapore story is well known.

He has been here not once, but four times.

On his three visits before last month’s, he was in town to partner the Oscar Racing Stable-owned galloper Mr Clint.

The pair finished second twice – in the Singapore Derby and the Raffles Cup. That was in July and September 2019. A month later, they were unplaced in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Until being granted a licence by the Singapore Turf Club, Pinheiro had been based in the United Arab Emirates.

A lightweight jockey who goes to scale at 53kg, he was a scrawny 17-year-old when he booted home his first winner on his first day of riding.

That was in November 2013. He has never looked back.

For now, the wait continues. But, when he does get his work permit, which could be any time soon, it will be the start of a brand-new adventure for the flashy rider.

He can hardly wait. So too, his Singapore fans.