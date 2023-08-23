Play that Funky Music once more in Race 6

Race 1 (1,600m)

(9) UNIVERSAL LOVE is going over a preferred distance and should be involved in the finish.

(7) ANDI’S GIRL was supported in both starts, for a fifth over 1,160m and a sixth over 1,200m. She should do better over the extra distance.

(2) THE WORK OF LIFE is doing better and rates an each-way chance.

(4) AZALEAS FOR ALL disappointed last time but should not be ignored.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(10) MONDIAL was quietly fancied on debut and did well to run second. He can only come on.

(9 HOLOCENE found problems last time and should give a good account of himself.

(9) HOUSE OF ROMANOV has his first run in new surroundings and must be respected.

(6) MAMBO’S CALL is looking for further but should add some value to the exotics.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME has been in the money in all seven starts and could chalk up her third victory.

(2) KEY ELEMENT, (3) TAMIL TIGRESS, (4) DAKOTA CAT and (5) ELEMENTAL FORCE come off maiden wins and could come on in heaps.

(6) LADY ELLIOT was not disgraced in her post-maiden outing.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A tricky contest as many could pull it off.

Slow starter (8) TREE FAIRY could flash home late.

(1) QUIET REBELLION will appreciate the 2.5kg off her back and could go in again.

(5) THREE STRANDS has drawn wide but cannot be ignored.

Stablemates (2) I AM REGAL and (7) PRETTY IN PEARLS can get into the action.

Race 5 (2,000m)

Most runners will find supporters but they will all have to beat (5) DESTINY OF SOULS, who should be ripe and ready to score.

(3) TWIN TURBO will have the run of the race and give Destiny Of Souls a run for the money.

Stable companion (8) LUTHULI cannot be ignored.

(6) BEY SUYAY and stablemate (7) BALLROOM BLISS should give a bold showing.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) FUNKY MUSIC has continued to improve and completed a hat-trick last Thursday. He could make it four off the reel.

Respect any money for (7) MAJESTIC TOUCH. He won at the second time of asking and was not disgraced in a KwaZulu-Natal feature subsequently.

(5) MINI COOP has been disappointing but could flash home late.

(3) SILENT WAR was heavily backed when winning third-up in new surroundings.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) BLOOMINGTON has yet to win at this track but has a bright chance of putting the record straight.

However, he has (1) NORDIC REBEL to contend with. The “old man” has his blinkers back on and the 2.5kg rookie’s claim will help.

(5) TOFFAS comes off a break and could win fresh.

Respect (7) JP TWO THOUSAND. He is looking to resume winning ways.

(6) BACK TO BASICS is another for the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(4) TIZONA was runner-up in his last four starts before finishing third last Saturday. It is a question of whether he will take his place. It is a quick back-up.

(2) CRIMSON PRINCESS is in form and could go in again.

(3) SMITH AND WESSON will run on if covered early.

Stable companion (5) ZUZAN will appreciate the drop in trip.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) INVENTRIX found problems in her last two runs but, if trouble-free, could take the honours in what is an open contest.

(9) MIA REGINA is threatening for a second win.

Her stable companion (3) INSATIABLE cannot be ignored for the minor placings.

(7) HAPPY ANALIA has blinkers back on and could feature.