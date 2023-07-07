Plaza Accord to go one better
Race 1 (1,500m)
(3) GREENLIGHT LEGEND has improved with each outing. Well drawn. Strong chance. (12) ARVERNI PRINCESS has drawn wide but ran well of late. (8) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON will enjoy the extra. (4) PORTO ZANTE has first test over trip but has drawn better.
Race 2 (1,600m)
(12) RAPIDASH won gamely last start. First time over trip. Chance.(1) PROFESSOR LUPIN ran fair on Poly last start. Better on turf. (7) DOWN BY THE RIVER has come on nicely. Close-up in the soft last run. (11) BRISTOL HERCULES made a smart debut.
Race 3 (1,000m)
(4) FULL OF MAGIC and (5) SEA OF TEARS are in form. Former goes well over course and trip. (10) JANE’S VISION has improved. Should make a bold bid. (3) LADY GREENSLEEVES is back from a long break. Watch.
Race 4 (1,200m)
(10) PLAZA ACCORD was well backed on debut but found one too good. Can make amends.(5) POTENT CAPTAIN made a promising debut. Will come on.(11) BENNI IN THE AREA ran his best over course and trip. (16) MAR DEL PLATA was well beaten on debut but can atone.
Race 5 (1,200m)
(16) THISISWHATITMEANS has been rested. Chance. (13) GORGEOUS GUY just found one better last time. Has claims. (10) MASTER JOSH was runner-up at his last three. Consider. (4) QUIXOTE showed promise at earlier runs. Outsider.
Race 6 (1,200m)
(7) CHELSEA BLUE is back on pet surface. Can make amends.(5) PALM BREEZE is way better than her last effort. (4) KILEIGH’S FATE has improved in blinkers. Back on turf.(8) CINNAMON BLUSH was a cracking second last outing.
Race 7 (1,000m)
(5) ANCIENT EPIC is in cracking form over the distance. (3) SABATINI, (1) OUR EMILY and (2) SWEET SYMPHONY are threats. Throw (4) AMARANDI in.
Race 8 (1,000m)
(7) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY lost on Poly last time. Can atone.(5) MIST IN SCOTLAND won well on the Greyville Poly last time out. Looks useful. (9) BRIGHT STAR bids for a hat-trick of wins. Can follow up. (6) MAQUETTE is a 1,000m specialist. Definite money chance.
Race 9 (1,750m)
(6) POWER STAR takes a step-up in trip, which may suit. (2) ABERDEEN steps up in trip but looks capable. (1) HOUSE OF ROMANOV can make the required improvement. (13) JOHNNY THE THIEF has a chance of going one better.
