Plaza Accord to go one better

Race 1 (1,500m)

(3) GREENLIGHT LEGEND has improved with each outing. Well drawn. Strong chance. (12) ARVERNI PRINCESS has drawn wide but ran well of late. (8) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON will enjoy the extra. (4) PORTO ZANTE has first test over trip but has drawn better.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(12) RAPIDASH won gamely last start. First time over trip. Chance.(1) PROFESSOR LUPIN ran fair on Poly last start. Better on turf. (7) DOWN BY THE RIVER has come on nicely. Close-up in the soft last run. (11) BRISTOL HERCULES made a smart debut.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) FULL OF MAGIC and (5) SEA OF TEARS are in form. Former goes well over course and trip. (10) JANE’S VISION has improved. Should make a bold bid. (3) LADY GREENSLEEVES is back from a long break. Watch.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) PLAZA ACCORD was well backed on debut but found one too good. Can make amends.(5) POTENT CAPTAIN made a promising debut. Will come on.(11) BENNI IN THE AREA ran his best over course and trip. (16) MAR DEL PLATA was well beaten on debut but can atone.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(16) THISISWHATITMEANS has been rested. Chance. (13) GORGEOUS GUY just found one better last time. Has claims. (10) MASTER JOSH was runner-up at his last three. Consider. (4) QUIXOTE showed promise at earlier runs. Outsider.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) CHELSEA BLUE is back on pet surface. Can make amends.(5) PALM BREEZE is way better than her last effort. (4) KILEIGH’S FATE has improved in blinkers. Back on turf.(8) CINNAMON BLUSH was a cracking second last outing.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) ANCIENT EPIC is in cracking form over the distance. (3) SABATINI, (1) OUR EMILY and (2) SWEET SYMPHONY are threats. Throw (4) AMARANDI in.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY lost on Poly last time. Can atone.(5) MIST IN SCOTLAND won well on the Greyville Poly last time out. Looks useful. (9) BRIGHT STAR bids for a hat-trick of wins. Can follow up. (6) MAQUETTE is a 1,000m specialist. Definite money chance.

Race 9 (1,750m)

(6) POWER STAR takes a step-up in trip, which may suit. (2) ABERDEEN steps up in trip but looks capable. (1) HOUSE OF ROMANOV can make the required improvement. (13) JOHNNY THE THIEF has a chance of going one better.