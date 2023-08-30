Plump for Daring Act in the opener

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) DARING ACT is improving nicely and looks set to strike.

(10) WHAT A LUCY finished close-up in both starts and could exit the maiden ranks.

(7) CHILLI MARMALADE comes off a break after a bleeding attack. If all is well, she is a chance.

(2) JACK FROST and (8) SIGNORA BOMBA could get into the frame.

Race 2 (1,600m)

After campaigning in open company, (5) MVELELO is back in the maidens and must be a big runner.

(4) FUSHIMI INARI looks due and should contest the finish.

(1) VOLTE FACE is doing better and looks an each-way hope.

Watch debutant (7) MISHRAH.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) POCKET WATCH never got into it last time but he is a lot better than that. Respect.

(6) EIFFEL TOWER found no support on debut but did well to get close. He will relish the longer trip.

(7) GRIFFIN PARK drifted in the betting first-up. Look for progress.

(3) CIRCLE OF GRACE disappointed in his last two starts but could do better.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) OUT THE MIST found no support on debut but ran second. She finished 1½ lengths in front of (7) JUMPING ANALIA and should confirm. The latter’s stablemate (12) STORM PLAYER pulled up fatigued when a good second on debut and should strip fitter.

(13) STRIKING ANGEL could get into the mix.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) AVOONTOAST has collateral form with slow starter (5) PATON’S TEARS and, if ready, could come out tops.

The versatile (2) OPERA GLASS cannot be ignored.

(3) BOLD FORTUNE is another to respect.

(1) RARATONGA ROSE is better than her last run.

Race 6 (1,800m)

This is not a strong field and recent maiden winners (2) PRIMROSE PATH and (3) LEONESSA could feature prominently.

(6) LIVERPOOL LEGEND must have a chance in this class.

(7) COUNTESS DANZA won last week and could get into the reckoning again.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) MOVING IN raced in stronger company but (4) CHOCOLATE BOMB is the stable-elect on riding engagements. The latter won second-up and has more to come.

(7) RUNWAY BOMB found problems in her post-maiden run when beaten narrowly. One for the shortlist.

(3) FULLY LOADED could make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) VIVA DE JANEIRO looked promising but got off the mark at only his sixth attempt. He changed stables thereafter. He has top weight but could go in again if showing his true potential.

(4) COMING IN HOT got going late last time and could time it right now.

(6) WHORLY WHORLY and (7) WAQAAS are course-and-distance specialists. Either could take the honours.

(3) TOP MAN won on debut at 33-1 and could be anything.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(5) DUENNA opened her account with a facile victory last start and has plenty more to come. The one to beat.

(10) BIG CITY GIRL returned to winning ways last time and could score again.

(6) COUNT YOUR CHANCES did well in her post-maiden run and could collect another cheque.

(7) BUSHVELD has her problems but could run a bold race.