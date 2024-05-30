Poly or not, Ejaz has the edge

The Steven Burridge-trained Ejaz and Manoel Nunes at the first of their three victories, in a Novice race over 1,200m on Oct 15, 2022.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes has always believed Ejaz would have been a Class 1 performer if not for the screw in his right knee.

The Brazilian got to know the Street Boss four-year-old at the last three of his four consecutive wins between August 2022 and March 2023.

But that last win was not without drama. Ejaz hurt his knee and was sidelined for a year, dashing his 3YO dreams there and then.

He has not quite come back the same horse.

He did loom up in two of his three starts this prep, but the way he plodded late was a sign his leg woes were not entirely behind him.

Trainer Steven Burridge then decided that Polytrack might be the solution for a horse who has seen only grass in eight outings.

A first test over the all-weather always raises a few queries, but in Ejaz’s case, Polytrack – considered kinder to the legs – might just be what the doctor ordered.

From the way he goes around in his barrier trials – like the last one on May 21 when second to Renzo – he should be able to handle the $70,000 Class 3 (1,100m) on June 1, even if it is a different ball game under racing conditions.

“It’s his first race on that surface but he always trials well on it. I think he should be able to cope with it,” said Nunes.

A low draw in barrier No. 3 will also enhance his chances of a more trouble-free passage to the line.

If Ejaz takes to Poly like a duck to water, on class, he will take a power of beating in the straight.

Illustrious may not be going great guns at the moment, but on his day, and on his pet surface, he is hard to peg back if he can get away with cheap sectionals in front.

With Red Dot, Always Together and Hurricane all drawn on his inside, he may have some competition in the speed department.

But he also showed in his May 23 trial that even after stepping out quickly, he can come on the bridle and not do much work.

If new partner Ryan Curatolo can replicate that chilled trial run, the grey flash could give some sight.

Red Dot is back from a freshen-up, and should not be underestimated over the surface he conquered in his two Kranji wins.

From barrier No. 1, the last-start winner Hurricane will be in the first few from the start.

He has a light load on his back, but is rising in class. He may struggle, but a place in the quartet is still within his reach.

manyan@sph.com.sg