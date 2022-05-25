Pomp And Power in the News

RACE 1 (6,00M)

Follow the betting closely as there are some very well-bred newcomers in the race.

(4) READY OR NOT and (7) GLOBAL IMPACT are well related and represent top stables, so could attract all the attention.

(1) ENSUING was costly on local debut after running in the Nursery in the Western Cape. But he looks to have needed the run and now back on turf and fitted with blinkers could have them all on the stretch.

(3) POLITICAL PARTY was not far off Ensuing when making his debut and has drawn well, so should make a race of it. He is bred for further still.

(11) ROYAL VICTORY made a fair debut but has drawn wide. Work to do.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

Highveld raiders test the local contingent.

(3) WILLOW LANE has been dominating upcountry and could continue but was raised eight points for her last win.

It could make (12) SPLASH OF GREEN’s job a bit easier. She has shown class and ran a fair race after a rest. However, she has drawn wide.

(8) ESCAPE ARTIST beat the boys last time and is getting better with maturity. She has won over a variety of courses and distances and this track may not pose a problem.

Local filly (4) TRUMP MY QUEEN finished alongside Escape Artist upcountry and having drawn well should have every chance. More can earn.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

The trainer’s comment on (7) HOEDSPRUIT is ‘doing very well and will go close’ and if he indeed does not need it then he can win. He was not disgraced in the thrilling Cape Met.

(2) GOLDEN PHEASANT is on a hat-trick and weighted to win it. He has won at this venue and will be well-placed from a good gat, so must have a big say.

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS impressed beating a top class sort last time and could be on the up.

(4) CORNISH POMODORO is not expected to need the run and could get back to winning ways.

(8) CAT DADDY had excuses last time – upset type.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

Solid stayers prepping which makes this an open race.

However, (8) SHANGANI raced in a Grade 1 last time and the race was too short. He should relish being back in a marathon.

(6) FLYING BULL has been in impressive form. He is up in class but could be the dark horse in this.

The only time (2) ONE WAY TRAFFIC raced over this distance he won easily. He found his last race short and would have needed it as it was his first start after a rest.

It has been a long while since (7) GREEN HAZE last won, however, he has a big swing at the weights with stablemate Shangani.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

Wide-open Grade 1 Woolavington 2000.

(4) LIGHT OF THE MOON would have won her last three were it not for Rain In Holland who beat her in the Grade 2 SA Oaks.

Rain In Holland is not in the race and (1) PERFECT WITNESS and (5) SPRINKLES who have also run second to the champion will be hoping to take advantage. The latter could regain the spring in her step away from Turffontein.

Rain In Holland’s stablemate, (1) MARIGOLD HOTEL, has shown top-class promise and can threaten if he stays.

Beautifully-bred (8) SILVER DARLING caught the eye in the Guineas and if she settles, she can show her class.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

Top-class renewal of the Daily News 2000 with three Grade 1 winners looking for No 2 and a host of classy types who could enjoy the track and trip.

(1) POMP AND POWER did well to take third in the Guineas on local debut and should come on nicely over the distance over which he won the Cape Derby.

(5) RED SAXON won a thrilling SA Classic and is obviously talented but he was beaten by (6) SAFE PASSAGE and (7) ARAGOSTA in the Guineas. The last mentioned impressed in the SA Derby and is coming along in leaps and bounds.

(3) SENSO UNICO and (9) WATERBERRY LANE need to be taken seriously as well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) AQUA BOLT caught the eye the one time he raced on the turf at this venue. He ran a decent race after a rest and if the going is soft he should have every chance.

However, most of these will have to work hard to catch (4) AFTER THE RAIN who loves racing upfront. He impressed before being tried over further and did put up a brave show in the Queen’s Plate.

(8) CAPTAIN WHO will enjoy a fast pace. With a light weight, he could time it right.

(7) SPYDAS CORNER needed his last run and is overdue. Must be taken seriously.

(6)TREAD SWIFTLY loves this venue and has upset claims.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Trainer Sean Tarry holds a strong hand with top division handicappers (1) INDLAMU and (3) BOWIE. The latter is in good form, has drawn well and could be hard to catch. The former, while not the most consistent, has good ability on his day and could get a good run in transit from barrier No. 1.

(10) MASTER OF DESTINY is holding good form and races for a stable that has been churning out the winners. He needs to overcome the widest gate.

(8) CITY BY THE SEA brings fair form from the Highveld and if he takes to the track should be right there.

(4) ROYAL WATCH needed his last run badly. He could make big improvement.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

Toughest race. Anything can happen.

(4) IDEAL ACT has been winning with ease but his merit rating is up and he is up in task against the field he meets. He could make further progress.

(3) PASSAGE OF POWER choked up in the Grade 2 Guineas. He could bounce back dropping in class.

(10) FULL BLAST was a bit disappointing last time but may not have enjoyed the Polytrack. He rates the value option.

(13) FATEFUL DAY came from an impossible position to win last time but has to repeat from a bad draw this time.

(11) SILVER FALCON can pop up.