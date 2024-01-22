Pools honoured at Turffontein

Pools' board director Lee Kwok Cheong (second from left) and wife, 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe, assistant trainer Vengi Masawi, trainer Mike de Kock, jockey Muzi Yeni, Pools' chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager (product content) Steven Tan at Turffontein on Jan 20.

Outsider Iphiko’s win at Turffontein on Jan 20 at generous odds of $81 would have sent some happy punters home in Singapore.

But, for the South African racing fans who saw the name of the race, that win would have made them feel even happier and prouder.

Slated as Race 5 at Turffontein, but as Race 9 in Singapore (as a joint simulcast with Kenilworth races on the Pools racecard), the 1,000m speed dash was named the Singapore Pools Trophy 2024 Pinnacle Stakes.

The purse of ZAR175,000 (S$12,300) was the second-highest, after the ZAR200,000 Listed Betway Swallow Stakes (1,160m) two races later on the Turffontein card.

A delegation comprising Pools board director Lee Kwok Cheong, chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager (product content) Steven Tan were invited by 4Racing to be at the Turffontein racecourse in Johannesburg for that special race.

“The naming of the Singapore Pools Trophy race is testament to our long-standing partnership with South African racing, dating back to 2008,” said Leong.

“Over the years, trainers and jockeys from South Africa have also contributed to the vibrancy of Singapore horse racing, creating a shared passion for the sport.

“We look forward to further elevating the sport to deliver quality South African races to our fans.”

The strong ties with the Rainbow Nation, as alluded by Leong, again came to the fore through Iphiko’s connections. Both the winning trainer and jockey are no stranger to Singapore racegoers.

Multiple South African champion trainer Mike de Kock needs no introduction for his feats both at home and overseas, especially Dubai.

He did join the Kranji roll of honour once. He won the now-defunct Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup in 2010 with Lizard’s Desire, who was ridden by another South African master, the now-retired Kevin Shea.

Jockey Muzi Yeni is less known as he has not ridden long at Kranji like Barend Vorster, Robbie Fradd or Ryan Munger and Juan Paul van der Merwe in more recent times.

But the 37-year-old multiple-Group 1 winner did ride at a Kranji invitational jockeys’ series in 2018.

Unfortunately, a second place on Money King was his best showing in 12 rides, but there is no doubt he knows his way to the winning post, just looking at his powerful handling of Iphiko.

Following a flying start, they led for most of the way towards the standside of the Turffontein straight, before fighting off a stiff challenge from Mover And Shaker (Denis Schwarz), to prevail by a head.

4Racing, which acquired Phumelela Gaming & Leisure in 2021, were also delighted to host their Singapore counterparts, with whom they began their partnership in 2022.

“This race meeting is not just about the races, it’s a celebration of the close relationship 4Racing has with Singapore Pools and an acknowledgement of the efforts that have brought us to this point,” said 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe.

“We appreciate (Pools’) valuable participation in this journey, and look forward to many more exhilarating races and successful collaborations in 2024.”

