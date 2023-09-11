Pools sponsors a race in Korea

Singapore Pools' (from left to right) Steven Tan, Simon Leong and Dr Lee Kwok Cheong at the prize presentation after Thunder Time's win in the Singapore Pools Trophy. Standing on the red platform are (from left to right) trainer Woo Chang Ku, owner Byun Gap Han and jockey Kim Hyo Jung. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POOLS

Singapore may not have sent any runners to the just-concluded international weekend in Seoul, but it was not entirely without representation on and off the tracks.

Singapore Pools sponsored one of the 10 races staged by the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) on Saturday, the prelude to Sunday’s two international Group 3 races, the Korea Cup (1,200m) and Korea Sprint (1,800m).

KRA decided to honour the strong relationships they have enjoyed with not just Singapore Pools, but also several other partners like Japan Racing Association, Macau Jockey Club and South Africa’s Gold Circle. These turf clubs also lent their names to three races on Saturday.

The inaugural 75 million won (S$71,000) Singapore Pools Trophy, a 1,400m event for Class 3 gallopers slated as Race 6, was won by Thunder Time for trainer Woo Chang Ku.

Well ridden by female jockey Kim Hyo Jung, the US-bred five-year-old controlled the race from the start, and was never pegged back in the infamously deep sand track of Seoul’s racecourse, the LetsRun Park.

Dr Lee Kwok Cheong, Pools board director, chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager (product content) Steven Tan were on hand to watch the race and enjoy the whole weekend.

They also gave out trophies to the winning connections of Thunder Time at a prize presentation ceremony.

Singapore Pools was certainly appreciative of KRA’s recognition of its contribution towards the promotion of Korean racing.

“We are delighted to partner with Korea Racing Authority on the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy race,” said Leong.

“Together, we hope to elevate the sport and the racing community, and continue to bring quality Korean races to racing fans.”

Japan dominated Sunday’s two big races with Remake and Crown Pride claiming the Sprint and Cup respectively. Both are trained by Koichi Shintani and ridden by Japanese champion jockey Yuga Kawada.

In the last decade, Singapore and Korea horse racing have shared a close collaboration with the organisation of reciprocal international races between the two clubs.

KRA’s inaugural Asia Challenge Cup – renamed Korea Sprint later – set the stage for the first invitation in 2014 with the Alwin Tan-trained El Padrino famously scoring for Singapore.

Several Kranji gallopers have since followed suit like Infantry, Order Of The Sun, Super Winner, Wimbledon and Celavi, most recently, but with less success in the Sprint or Cup.

Likewise, Korean horses struggled when they were the ones who travelled over from 2015 with the Singapore Turf Club hosting its first invitational Korea Racing Authority Trophy (1,200m).

Super Winner (2015), Good News (2016), Distinctive Darci (2017) and Skywalk (2018) won all four renewals for the host country, with the Busan-trained Today producing the best result among the visitors in 2018 with a third place.

The Korea Racing Authority Trophy has been run as a domestic event since 2019, with Mr Malek the latest victor in July 2023.