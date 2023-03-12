Powerful mare Aquae Sulis can beat the boys

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) VICTORY BELLE is way better than her last effort in the soft. She broke her maiden tag on the Polytrack and this race looks tailor-made.

(1) GLOBAL SECRET has been struggling for her next win, but has dropped in the handicap and now gets a 2.5kg claimer up. The stable is also in good form.

(3) NOT NOW PUSSYCAT is also coming down in the ratings. She is never far back and has a better draw.

(4) FRENCH PRINCESS shed her maiden at long odds but the odds-on favourite ran a dismal race. Stable is in form and she can go in again.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(1) FUTURISMO has been up against stronger since his maiden win. He takes a big drop in class here and the switch to the Poly could suit.

(5) EVENTIDOR has also been taking on stronger of late. Last run was possibly a touch too far and he can do better now with a claiming apprentice up.

(8) LORD MINVER has a light weight and did improve in blinkers last time out. It was a weak field but he does have the benefit of a handy galloping weight.

(6) HIGH VELOCITY steps up in trip after showing good form over shorter. He is racing fit and is another in with a chance.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) AQUAE SULIS takes on males but is a big, strong mare who ran a cracker in the Michael Roberts Handicap. She gets 1.5kg relief and must have a good chance.

(4) WITH PLEASURE has been taking on stronger. His last win was on the Poly over a similar trip and he should make a bold bid.

(8) VICTORY TWIST goes well on the Poly and nearly obliged when dropping in class last time. (6) STRAIGHT UP loves this course and distance. He must be in with a strong winning chance.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(3) CORSICAN was consistent leading up to his maiden win. He will find this easier. Can follow up.

(1) MAJESTIC POWER won at long odds last start. He has a handy weight and should go close.

(7) BRAVE VOYAGER has been improving steadily and has a light weight. Must have a strong chance.

(8) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is battling for his second win but should crack it soon.