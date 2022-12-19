Prairie Falcon set to swoop down on rivals

Race 1 (1,160m)



(13) WINTER MUSE and (10) HEART OF ETERNITY performed well on debut, finishing second and third respectively. They were not fully wound up, so have scope for improvement.

(1) SPLENDID SEASON has good form and should be thereabouts again.

(2) GREGARIOUS GAL showed early promise and is looking to reproduce the form. But she appears to have breathing problems.

(3) TIZ MAGIC is bred for further but showed improvement when back over a shorter trip.



Race 2 (1,100m)



Four-time winners (4) LAETITIA’S ANGEL and (8) FEATHER THE NEST should beat this lot if either puts best hoof forward.

(2) FLY ISABELLA FLY won third -up and has scope for improvement but stablemate (5) COVERT OPERATOR, just off a maiden win, appears the jockey’s choice.

(10) DARK TIDE is doing better and, if covered early, should go on with it.



Race 3 (1,600m)



(5) KAPTEIN was runner-up in his last two starts and could be third-time lucky. He is 2.5kg better off with (4) FLASHY APACHE for 2.2-lengths and it could get close.

(9) TAMARISK TREE is better than his last run suggests and could have a say.

(8) KOTINOS is holding form and should not be far off again.



Race 4 (2,000m)



(2) ARLINGTON ACTION is in top form. He is looking to make it four wins in succession but is meeting (4) MASTER OF COIN on 4.5kg worse terms for four lengths on their meeting in August. It could get close.

(7) FUTURE PEARL has ability and should have a say.

(9) CHASING MAVERICKS could prove best of the rest.



Race 5 (2,000m)



(1) BELLEVARDE has ability but needs to shoulder a hefty weight. It could be difficult to separate the three pairs of stable companions – (3) RARATONGA ROSE and (6) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM, (4) LIGHT OF DAY and (7) SPECIAL CHARM as well as (8) LAST CHEER and (9) LIVERPOOL LEGEND. Any of them could take it.

(2) FRANKLIN could make her presence felt and register her sixth win.



Race 6 (1,400m)



(3) TRIDENT KING found traffic problems last time when second. A winner three starts back, the gelding could make amends.

(9) TIMBAVATI RIVER should not be far off but the stiff outside track could find him wanting.

(7) MCEBISI is holding form and should give a genuine display.

(10) JUST BE NICE was coughing last time. But, if covered till late, the filly could get into the reckoning.

(2) ADMIRALTY ARCH won well last start and can be considered again. He is drawn well.



Race 7 (1,400m)



(5) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE was beaten narrowly by (6) MAGICAL FLIGHT last time. Fitter, she can make amends.

(4) QUEEN OF SHADOWS is maturing. With a handy weight, she could chalk up win No. 3 in her sixth start.

(2) MIKE’S CHICK did not travel well last time. Can do better.

(3) EMERALD PRINCESS, (10) QUEEN OF SMOKE and slow starter (8) GOLDEN ASPEN cannot be ignored.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(2) PRAIRIE FALCON is having her peak run and should finish off strongly.

(1) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR has ability but has disappointed before. Take on trust.

(4) MAMAQUERA enjoys this course and distance and should be involved in the finish.

(5) LETHA needed her last outing and should have come on.