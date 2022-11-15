Preditor defies age with surprise win

Preditor (Jake Bayliss) showing no signs of slowing down as he claims the Class 3 race over the Polytrack mile on Sunday.

A Class 3 win from a field of only five runners can blend into the racing landscape like the yellow plastic seats dotting the Kranji grandstand.

But trainer Shane Baertschiger was still super pumped after Preditor came out tops in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack mile on Sunday.

Granted, he beat four middle-of-the-road horses from a middle-of-the-road category but, from the Australian handler’s perspective, the real narrative was about defying ageism.

“For a 10-year-old to win in Class 3, it’s quite a feat,” he said.

“He’s been with us since he was a four-year-old. It’s good to have another win from him.”

The son of Savabeel has been around the block for six years. He was no champ, but no chump either.

He has raced in illustrious company, including in his previous brief life as Predator in New Zealand and Australia.

At home, he even claimed the scalp of none other than Kranji legend Debt Collector in the Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy (1,400m) in 2018.

It was to be the pinnacle of his local career, because the winning post dodged him thereafter.

Preditor became that ubiquitous bit part player in the backdrop of feature races – a trier, but never good enough to win.

As ratings dropped, owners also dropped out. Time was ticking, pressure was mounting, but Baertschiger stood by the old boy.

He performed a partial takeover, with Trent Busuttin and Ross Powell the only “believers” among the original owners to stay put – and is now glad he backed himself.

On July 17, at his penultimate race as a nine-year-old, Preditor finally vindicated Baertschiger with a win, albeit after downgrading to Class 4 level for the first time since New Year’s Day 2017.

Emboldened, Baertschiger gave the upper echelon (Kranji Stakes A and Class 2) another crack but, for all of Preditor’s courage, he was found wanting again.

But Sunday’s easier proposition, after as many as four horses came out – leaving four rivals who, at a combined age of 30 between them, were no spring chickens either – paved the way for win No. 7.

The decision by first-time partner Jake Bayliss to take the race to odds-on favourite and race-leader Pennywise (Vlad Duric) early into the race proved to be the “giant-killing” move.

The rank-outsider at $91, Preditor drew first blood upon cornering for the judge, and never came back when he sprinted away like a three-year-old.

Better-fancied stablemate Hardcore (Matthew Kellady) settled for the runner-up spot, 3/4-length away.

Nowyousee (Marc Lerner) was third, another head away, while Pennywise disappointed to run last.

The winning time was 1min 40.7sec for the 1,600m on Polytrack.

“It was a small field and, being down in the weights, I thought both horses would run well,” said Baertschiger.

“Preditor’s previous owner wrote him off but I own the horse now. I’m the lucky beneficiary.

“He’s honest and sound. He’ll keep racing until he shows he can’t.”

Bayliss, who has decided to return to Australia after the last meeting on Nov 26, had Pennywise’s topweight of 59kg uppermost in his mind going into the race.

“I kept Pennywise honest as I had 53.5kg. The swing in weights was to my advantage,” he said.

“I saw Vlad asking the question at the 550m, but he didn’t respond. My bloke was travelling, so I let him improve and he got there so easily.

“When I asked my horse for an effort, he put a gap on them and went through the line strongly.”