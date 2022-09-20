Prime Minister to call the shots in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,650M)

6 Yee Cheong Warrior missed narrowly first-up last term. If his record is anything to go by, he is expected to put in a big effort. He looks wound up to perform fresh.

8 Sunny Delight is so close to a first win. His favourable pairing with Joao Moreira should give him every opportunity from the inside gate.

3 King Tourbillon can reverse his form after finishing down the track in his last start. The good gate enhances his claims. An each-way chance.

1 Jade Phoenix has the class and deserves respect.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

8 Prime Minister can continue trainer Ricky Yiu’s hot run. He has raced well fresh and his latest trial was very impressive. The one to beat.

4 Fa Fa loves Happy Valley. He has shown he is better suited to the city circuit. The break would have done him a world of good.

5 Sunny Star will come charging home and has the class to finish on top.

1 Telecom Fighters has claims but needs a few favours.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

2 California Forest led in his latest trial and chances are he will try the same again in the race from Gate 1. He is worth taking a chance on as he clearly has more ability than his record suggests.

1 Fabulous Eight is chasing back-to-back wins. Yiu has got his charge in top order.

4 See U Again has yet to greet the judge but he has notched four placings from his last four starts. Keep safe.

8 Pretty Queen Prawn has a bit more improvement to come. The next best.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

11 Smart Cousin missed narrowly first-up. He can win with the benefit that run. Drawn well and fit, he looks the one to catch.

9 Loyal Ambition mixes his form but he is a lot better than his last run suggests. Moreira’s booking bears close watching.

10 Success Allstars is better than his form reads. He has lost his way a touch but it would not surprise to see him finish off with the light weight.

2 Circuit Elite can figure with the right run from the good gate.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Island Surprise is closing in on a first win. His trial for his return was eye-catching. He has raced well at Happy Valley and, with Zac Purton engaged, he should get every opportunity.

3 Cigar Buddies should find the front and will take catching in this grade. Antoine Hamelin knows him well and he just needs to offset the tricky draw.

8 Sunny And Gold won easily two runs back and he has trialled well for his return.

9 Hearty Wish has a win coming his way this season. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 My Ecstatic is a straightforward customer. Expect he finds the front. From there, he could well take plenty of catching. Having trialled well, he looks forward enough to score first-up.

5 Packing Famous missed narrowly first-up on Sept 14. He should have benefited greatly from that run. Expect a strong effort from a suitable draw.

8 Storm Legend has shown he has the ability but is just struggling to piece it all together. Still, Moreira’s services command respect.

1 Copartner Elites is classy and should be a winner already. Keep safe.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 Super Mission is another top chance for Yiu. He moved well in his trial at Conghua, enough to suggest that he is ready to fire first-up in the new season.

3 Like That is consistent. He is favoured from Gate 1 with Moreira engaged.

2 Drops Of God was very plain first-up at Sha Tin. He drew poorly that day and should be a lot better for the run. Purton takes the ride and will jump from a good gate.

4 Rising From Ashes, a 21/2-length winner in his penultimate start, is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Turin Warrior turned in an excellent performance in his final outing last season. His latest trial suggests that he remains in very good form. He can break through for trainer Richard Gibson and jockey Alexis Badel.

1 Wood On Fire is consistent and classy. He just needs to offset the tricky draw to score.

6 Durham Star is competitive. He has claims from the middle draw under jockey Lyle Hewitson.

10 Cordyceps One is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He should get a sweet run in transit.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club