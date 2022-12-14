Prince Alex ready to salute

Trainer Douglas Whyte will be hoping to pad up on his current tally of nine winners with Prince Alex in Race 8 at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Race 1 (2,200m)

5 Sky Gem shapes as the one to beat here, especially if he manages to bring his best.

1 Superb Daddy was arrogant when winning his last start at Sha Tin. He gets Zac Purton’s services once more as he chases back-to-back wins.

7 Foxhunter Way did well last time. Expect him to take another step forward here for Vincent Ho, even from a tricky draw.

12 Oh Bravo slots in light and will get every chance. He has claims.

Race 2 (1,650m)

12 Amazing News slots in light and will get the run of the race from a low draw.

11 Sure Win Win gets an ideal gate. He strips fitter after two runs this term.

5 Polaris Winner is better than his record suggests. Rise in distance suits.

2 Circuit Spiritanto can bounce back. Will roll to offset the draw.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Yellowfin is consistent and also very close to a first win in Hong Kong. Very good chance of breaking through.

10 Fighting Star has the runs on the board this term. He can take another step forward.

2 Act Of Faith was caught at the rear of the field first-up. From gate two, he can drastically reverse his form.

1 Exuberant has the draw and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200m)

12 E Brother is racing well and has no weight on his back from an inside draw. Strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa helps.

9 Happy Soul has a powerful finish and is tracking nicely towards a first win. He caught the eye last start.

11 Happily Friends won well last start and is open to improvement second-up this term.

1 Durham Star is drawn well and loves this course and distance. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Savvy Chic is chasing back-to-back wins. He was nothing short of impressive last start and is capable of taking another step forward here, especially as he remains in the grade after that effort.

8 Island Shine is in sound form and barrier two is a plus.

2 Harmony N Home is consistent. The 4.5kg claim from apprentice Angus Chung helps.

4 Hero Star gets Purton up. Chance if up on the speed.

Race 6 (1,800m)

9 Flying Silver is chasing back-to-back wins. He won well last start and looks to have plenty in hand following that effort.

6 Flying Mojito looks to have a bit of potential. He looks capable of taking another big step forward.

12 Owners’ Star slots in light and gets his shot. Wide gate is tricky but his recent form is imposing.

3 Rainbow Light is after consecutive wins. He is in a rich vein of form at the minute.

Race 7 (1,000m)

2 Special M is consistent and did catch the eye when finishing fourth last time. Draw should afford him every chance.

3 Gorgeous Vitality may lead even if he is jumping from the widest gate. Purton’s booking commands respect.

5 Harmony Fire can improve second-up. His condition will have taken a step forward and his best form holds him in very good stead.

4 California Deeply is chasing back-to-back wins. He appears to have plenty in the tank.

Race 8 (1,650m)

7 Prince Alex is improving with each run. Well placed for this distance after eye-catching last start.

6 Gallant Crown won last start. Likes course and distance. Goes well for Karis Teetan.

4 Good Buddy appears to have plenty of rating points in hand. The draw will give him every opportunity under Bowman.

3 Gallant Waking is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is holding his condition and commands respect here.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Beauty Tycoon is a talent and Purton sticks aboard, which is a plus. The inside draw will afford him every chance.

12 Jumbo Legend has won two of his last three starts. He will improve further.

3 Igniting knows what he is doing over this course and distance. Pays to follow.

9 Gummy Gummy caught the eye on debut. Expect him to lead and take a bit of catching.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club