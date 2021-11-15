Prince Of Fire is blazing hot

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) BURMESE TIARA was runner-up in her last two starts. She is looking to go one better.

(11) RISKY BUSINESS was not disgraced behind her stablemate when they were on debut. She will know more about it.

(8) COURANTE and (9) CROWN PLAZA showed determination after a long break. They should improve.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) CHARIOT MASTER was trounced last time and the form has not been franked.

Stable companion (6) MASUULKA is coming off a rest. Gelded, he could improve.

Others looking to improve are (4) CHASING CHEETAHS, (5) HUDSON BAY (newcomer), (8) SEQUOIA (better distance) and (9) SKY RUNNER (needed last run).

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) MAGICAL FLIGHT ran a good second to War of Athena last time and could poach a winning lead at this track.

(9) SACRED LOTUS should match strides with her. She has 6.5kg less to shoulder.

(3) I DREAM OF GENIE is likely to give the others a headstart but could finish strongly.

(2) SPICE MARKET is having her peak run.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(5) DARK TRAVEL disappointed last time but has good form. She should be there.

(7) MIRACLE AND WONDER is 2kg better off with her for 21/4-length difference and could make a race of it.

(8) EMERALD PRINCESS was hard ridden to open her account but could follow up.

(6) EVENING RISE enjoys this track.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) SOUTHERN SONG bounced back to her best last time and could go in again.

On collateral form, there should be nothing much between regular rivals (5) FRANKLIN and (6) OPERA GLASS on their recent efforts.

(8) MRS HOTLINE should be thereabouts, especially this being her peak run.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) PRINCESS KESH, (2) LIVERPOOL LEGEND, (6) DUTCHESSBURNEDETTE and (8) MARIPOSA should finish together on collateral form.

(3) HALLOWEEN finished like a train in her first run after a long break and should hold (5) ANATURA, who was not far behind.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) PRINCE OF FIRE is looking for four straight wins and should be hard to oppose. It looks like he is going after bigger targets.

His biggest threat (5) SEEMYVISION is holding form.

(8) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES, (1) CAPTAIN MORISCO, (7) IRFAANS BOY, (4) RISE AS ONE, (6) SPANISH BOY and (9) VALIENTE are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) SUCCESSFUL SECRET, (3) LOOKING HOT and (8) GRINDELWALD needed their last runs. They should improve.

(12) BRIDGE OF SPIES is sporting blinkers now and could overcome a wide draw.