Prince Of Taranto should assert his authority

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) MAJESTIC REIGN caught the eye on debut. With natural improvement, the colt could be very hard to oppose.

The same can be said for (1) ASARULUDU. These two look set to fight out the finish.

(4) CAPTAIN CATMAN has been knocking loudly on the door and should get it right very soon.

(8) NON GIOCARE can improve on his debut effort.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) SHE’S NOT EASY is improving with racing and has strong each-way claims.

(1) STEALTH ATTACK nearly got it right last time. In-form jockey Keagan de Melo keeps the ride which is an encouraging sign.

(7) SAYULITA and (8) SACRED LILY have place chances.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) TOTO’S DREAM is never too far off the action on the Highveld and can make her presence felt in a big way.

Stablemate (7) QUEST FROM AFAR has shown ability and caught the eye in her post-maiden race. A strong chance.

(5) REEFWAY is lightly raced and has huge potential. She has plenty of scope to build on her attractive post-maiden success and is a must for all bets.

(1) AMBERGLO STAR has a place chance.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) NEW ORLEANS comes from a top-form stable. She is consistent and her last run was very good. Neatly drawn and with de Melo astride again, the grey filly can win.

(3) DUNYAA has won her last two starts well under Muzi Yeni but now gets some valuable weight off her back from a 4kg-claiming apprentice. This could be the master stroke to assist her in getting the hat-trick.

(8) CAPRIANA should be in the first four again.

(4) BADRAH can never be excluded from the quartet bet.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) PRINCE OF TARANTO gets Gate 1 and Yeni again. His overall form is solid. From the best gate, he should have the run of the race. He is the confident first choice.

(6) FATHER’S FROST has to be taken very seriously. Recently, he has been either winning or running very close seconds. He should be the biggest threat to Prince Of Taranto

(5) JUSTAGUYTHING is another with a bright chance.

(4) IDEAL ACT showed guts and determination to win last time. He is a must for the tierce and quartet.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) LEOPARD LADY has come into good form and was beaten close home last time. She can go one better in what looks like a tough race.

(2) LOLLAPALOOZA is never too far off the winners on the Highveld, which should be good enough to see her run well.

(11) ROYAL KITTY and (12) ZINIKELE have very good winning form and must be on the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) MR PIGALLE ran on encouragingly last time to finish third behind Ideal Act. He has an awkward draw but should be able to finish his race well again.

(7) CAMORA clearly has some ability as his last two wins were solid. If he were to reel off the hat-trick, it would not come as any shock at all.

(5) SPIRIT OF MY FATE is consistent and has each-way claims

(4) GRIMALDI could do well first run for his new yard. Respect and include.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has run some fair races and can do much better than last time. Draw a line through that effort. He can make amends.

(4) BARBATTI is running well and has strong each-way claims. His winning turn seems nearby.

(7) TRIP TO NEBRASKA ran better last time and will have a chance if building on that effort.

(9) WORD FOR WORD could be the value for the quartet.