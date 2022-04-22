Princess Calla primed for Empress Club Stake

RACE 1 (1,100M)

Four runners carded are first-timers – watch especially (2) EXISTENTIALIST. He is coupled with (3) LEBANESE POUND who was not disgraced on debut after pulling up lame.

(4) MERCANTOUR was friendless in the betting on debut but ran well after encountering problems. He can only improve.

(8) VASILIKOS finished close-up in all three races but runs as a gelding now after a rest and should be involved in the result.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

There is no strong exposed form. So, watch the newcomers especially (4) BLUE WATERS.

(1) ACT OF MERCY, (7) TRENTINO and (8) UP THE IRISH should finish on top.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) CLIMATE CONTROL showed inexperience on debut and will come on – the one to beat. Only serious danger is (3) EYE OF THE PROPHET who will be on his bicycle early going for the judge.

(5) GOOD COUNCIL will improve on debut with experience gained. Watch first-timer (4) GOLDEN PROSPECT.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) TWICE A MIRACLE is running well and should give another honest performance.

(4) PRETTY IN PEARLS has been in the money in all five starts and could get his reward this time.

(1) QUEST FROM AFAR has been costly to follow but could get off the mark being fresh.

(2) HIGH FLYBY has not been far off and is one for the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) JAIPUR JEWEL will be ideally suited to this course and distance and should go close.

(3) MCEBISI has been threatening. Can run another genuine race.

(2) BLONDE ACT hasn’t been far off and is a serious chance.

(8) PORFIRIO is having only his third run and should see out the extra – one for the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

A small field and it appears as no fast pace will be set.

(4) PAISLEY PARK is having his third run after a lengthy layoff and could get away going for home.

(5) IMPERIAL MASTER will challenge with 1.5kg off his back.

Top weight (1) GOLDEN PHEASANT last won with S’manga Khumalo aboard – he is aboard again.

(3) GREEN HAZE is running well but would prefer a fast pace.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

The Listed SPOOK EXPRESS STAKES over 2,400m for fillies and mares could be fought out by the three-year-olds (8) QUIET REBELLION, who is only a one-time-winner and makes only her sixth appearance, as well as (9) ARYAAM, who never got into it last time. They get 12kg from proven stayer (1) SMOKING HOT, which could be too much to handle.

(6) SHE’S A CRACKER may battle to turn it around with Aryaam on their January clash.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The HSH PRINCESS CHARLENE EMPRESS CLUB STAKES (Grade 1) over 1,600m has attracted a strong field.

(1) PRINCESS CALLA makes her debut in new surroundings and if she brings her Cape form, then she should make a bold bid.

Cape visitor (2) ZARINA has had a prep run on the Highveld. Should not be far off on collateral form.

(3) SHE’S A KEEPER could just need it. Local contenders (11) UNDER YOUR SPELL, (4) SPARKLING WATER and (12) SPRINKLES are no pushovers, will give good accounts of themselves.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

Stable companions (5) ICY NIGHT (needed last run and well drawn), (1) JP TWO THOUSAND (in form and on a hat-trick) and (8) SACRED VALLEY (Warren Kennedy rides) are all capable.

(2) TIGER IN THE SUN is back around the turn and could get into the reckoning.

(4) INVISIBLE has pole draw and could take it.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(1) PERMESSO AVANTI is threatening for win No. 2 and could make a determined effort.

(4) TWICE AS SPLENDID is running close-up and should be thereabouts again.

(2) VEGAS HI RISE, (5) GRECIA, (9) EDWARD LONGSHANKS and (7) EYES ON TIGER warrant inclusion in the quartet.