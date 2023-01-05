Princess Calla in unbeatable mood 

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) BLACK EGRET finished in the money in both Cape outings over 1,200m. The fitting of blinkers and a return to this trip should bring improvement.

His well-bred stablemate, (6) SAGAN, is one to note, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(4) AUSSENKEHR found one to beat in his only start over this trip. With four seconds in his last six starts, he just needs a bit of luck to break through.

(8) TRIPPI T has claims, too. The colt was a last-start runner-up.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) GIMMELIGHTNING was very impressive when scoring on debut over 900m after a slow start.

The Justin Snaith-trained two-year-old colt beat stablemate and subsequent winner (1) SPEEDING BULLET by three lengths and should confirm that form.

Speeding Bullet is 3kg worse off with (4) WILLIAM WEST (second), (2) GOLDEN TATJANA (third) and (14) CAPTAIN ARROW (fourth), who were all on debut.

William West lost by just a neck, so should go close.

Race 3, (1,000m)

(6) TROMPIE is unbeaten over this distance and is 2kg better off with (8) WE’RE JAMMING on their 1,200m meeting. In peak form, the Vaughan Marshall-trained colt looks set to follow up.

Riding arrangements suggest We’re Jamming is preferred to his Snaith-trained stablemate (11) RIO QUERARI, who is also capable of bouncing back under these favourable conditions.

Fillies (2) BELLA CHICA and (13) IPHIKO are closely matched and are weighted to be competitive.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(13) PRINCESS CALLA made a winning start for her new yard when returning from a long break. She beat (8) STIPTELIK (third), (17) SANTA MARIA (fourth) and (6) GOING UP (sixth) over 1,000m for her third straight success.

She will be better suited to the extra 200m and should confirm her superiority over those rivals on identical terms.

(2) CIAO BELLA and Highveld raider (15) DESERT MIRACLE – both Cape Fillies Guineas runners-up in respective years – are versatile and are threats.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Last season’s Cape Derby runner-up (3) UNIVERSAL bounced back to his best when second in the Green Point Stakes. With progress, he should return to winning ways.

(4) WINCHESTER MANSION and (6) SILVANO’S TIMER finished behind (8) NEXUS over this track and trip last time. But they were drawn very wide and could turn the tables from better berths.

(11) DO IT AGAIN sets a good standard and ought to run well, too.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Champion (3) CAPTAIN’S RANSOM won this race in 2022 and is hard to oppose back against her own gender, after a dominant comeback win over male rivals.

(6) MARINA was a close-up and fast-finishing third in the same race and is likely to pose a threat again on similar terms.

She is 4.5kg better off against last-start Fillies Guineas winner (8) MAKE IT SNAPPY for three lengths. Make It Snappy is relatively unexposed and could have more to offer over this trip.

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND is a classy sort. Watch.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) CHARLES DICKENS proved the real deal in the Guineas over this course and distance. He faces a sterner test against older rivals at Grade 1 level but is open to further improvement. He can retain his unbeaten status.

Defending champion (10) JET DARK has been there and done that, and would become just the third horse to win this race three years running. He poses a threat.

His old adversary (8) KOMMETDIEDING and Green Point Stakes winner (2) TRIP OF FORTUNE are likely to make their presence felt, too.