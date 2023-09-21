Princess Izzy can be third-time lucky

Race 1 (1,250m)

The well-bred (1) GET IMPRESSED was returning from a rest, during which he was gelded, when finishing third at this track last time. With any improvement, he could well open his account from gate 1.

(3) SPEED RACER showed enough as a juvenile to suggest he will be competitive on his reappearance.

(11) LIGHTNING GLOW was a promising debut third but that was almost five months ago. If fit and fresh, the colt is among the chances.

(13) SNOW CLOUD earns some recognition on his second at his penultimate start.

Race 2 (1,250m)

The well-bred (1) THREE COINS made good improvement last time when finishing behind (11) NILE THE BOSS and (7) LOVE SHACK over 1,000m. With further progress expected over this trip, the filly could turn the tables from gate 1.

(12) ROCKING PEONIE is another likely improver, so could have a say despite a wide draw.

(5) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL has the form and experience to stake a claim, too.

Newcomers (2) DEVILISHLYGORGEOUS, (9) GIMMETHATPEARL and (10) DOITWITHDIAMONDS must be respected, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(7) SONG OF MYSELF outran big odds when a narrow third on debut over this track and trip. She need not improve a great deal to confirm that promise and open her account.

(11) TRES CHIC and (2) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL are held on that form but could get into the picture, if building on the progress made.

(9) NIGHT VIGIL may pose a bigger threat, on the evidence of her eye-catching debut when running on well over a shorter trip.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(5) MOONACRES and (13) IGUGULETHU ran improved races over this course and distance last time. They are likely to fight for the top honour, if building on that progress. The latter will have to overcome a wide draw to do so.

(10) CONNERY has another awkward starting berth. But he did give the impression that he will have more to offer over this trip when running on strongly to finish third over 1,000m last time.

(6) COLONEL GREEN ought to improve with the benefit of his debut outing.

Newcomers (3) CALL TO UNITE and (11) BIG UNIT are of interest, too.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) PRINCESS IZZY improved when snaring the runner-up spot over 1,250m second-up last time. She ought to make further progress over the extra distance.

(11) TEQUILA SKY and (13) TRIP TO MAPUTO are also likely to improve in this step-up in trip but are drawn wide.

(2) EPIKLEROS appears the pick of the Justin Snaith runners on riding arrangements, so must be respected on her reappearance. She ran well in open company as a two-year-old last season.

Newcomers (1) HELIOTROPE and (4) ENCHANTING CHOICE have attractive pedigrees, so are worth a market check.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) RAPIDASH (gelded), (4) SPRING PALACE (front runner better on firm ground), last-start winner (12) STEADFAST and debut scorer (8) GREEN WITH ENVY all showed promise during their two-year-old campaigns.

They are likely to improve this term after their respective breaks. Green With Envy could be worth siding with after his impressive first-up victory from a wide draw.

(6) BOOGIEFIED is weighted to get closer to last-start conqueror (11) BRIGHT BLUE SKY, although both should have more to offer over this distance.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(10) SOMERSET MAUGHAM won this race in 2022 in his first attempt over 2,000m. He has maintained a good level of form and consistency. Last time, he got the better of a subsequent winner when winning over 1,600m.

Stablemate (1) TRIPLE TIME looks to be back to his best. He bounced back to the winning list with the blinkers removed in his last start.

(2) LOVE IS A ROSE, (3) MASTER REDOUTE, (5) BARATHEON, (7) THE FUTURIST and (9) FUTURE SWING are capable of staking their claims.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) RIO QUERARI sets the standard and is well in under these conditions. The winner of his penultimate start looks hard to beat.

(6) MUFASA is one of just two course-and-distance winners in the race and is capable of giving plenty of cheek.

(1) PIROSHKA and stablemate (2) MR COBBS will need a hot pace to produce their best.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(10) MOJO MAN is a progressive three-year-old who has won both starts with blinkers. He faces a tough test under 60kg from the widest draw, but he has the speed to lead and prove up to the task.

(1) BENJAMIN, (6) BLUFF ON BLUFF and hat-trick-seeking filly (9) PORQUE TE VAS get weight from their younger rival and are likely to keep him honest.