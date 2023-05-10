Prioritize gets top priority on Sunday

Prioritize (No. 8) scoring his second victory on March 18. The four-year-old is fighting fit for Sunday's Class 4 event over the Poly 1,700m. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

If Sunday’s Kranji meeting is anything to go by, it looks like the lull before the storm.

In terms of quality, it lacks the higher-class horses to head the 11 races on the programme.

Instead, four Class 4 races will be the drawcard – three on the Polytrack (1,000m, 1,200m and 1,700m) and one on the turf (1,400m).

The others are five Class 5 events, one Maiden and one Restricted Maiden.

While race-goers can still expect some good racing, despite the events being contested by Kranji’s lower-ranked horses, the meeting which follows on May 20 will see the creme de la creme and higher-class horses on display.

Foremost will be the running of the International Group 3 $1 million Kranji Mile over 1,600m.

It will be an exciting race, with the likes of reigning Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko, Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup winner Hongkong Great and his classy stablemate Katak in it.

Hongkong Great and Katak signalled their strong intentions by winning their trials on Tuesday morning.

However, the day has lost the other highlight – the $150,000 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m.

The Group 2 feature, which is making a comeback after a two-year absence because of the pandemic, has been postponed to May 27 (see other story).

Besides the Kranji Mile, the only other $1 million race apart from the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup in November, the May 20 meeting will also have Class 1 and 3 races.

Sit tight, a racing storm is brewing. Meanwhile, enjoy this Sunday’s meeting first.

Of the Class 4 horses who galloped on Tuesday morning, Prioritize drew the most attention.

The Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred stretched out beautifully over 600m on the Polytrack in 38.5sec.

He pulled up with plenty in reserve.

The Priority Racing Stable-trained gelding has been ultra consistent in his 2023 campaign.

After finishing ninth on Jan 7, he went on to snare two wins, a second and two thirds in as many starts.

Both his successes were over Sunday’s Poly 1,700m.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes is hoping to be third-time lucky on Prioritize, after riding the horse to finish third and second in his last two starts.

“He’s okay. He has been a consistent horse,” said the Brazilian.

“I rode him over 2,000m on grass and he ran good. The last time when I rode him over 1,600m on the Poly, he also ran good.

“So I hope he will run good again on Sunday over 1,700m.”

The other Gray-trained consistent Class 4 horse who worked well was Tributo, who is engaged in the 1,400m event on turf.

Nunes did the steering but he had a quiet time. His mount was not extended in clocking 41.1. His action was fluid.

Like Prioritize, Tributo has been a model of consistency.

From five starts, the Kwok Chun Wai-owned four-year-old Australian-bred has notched a win, two seconds and two thirds.

It was Nunes who won on the bay/brown gelding.

That was in his last start over 1,200m on turf in Open Maiden on March 7. He clocked a smart 1min 10.23sec.

Gray has allotted two trials for Tributo for his comeback from a brief spell and his charge impressed in both.

He won one and finished third in the other.

However, Tributo is meeting a stronger field than his stablemate.

Among his challengers are three other last-start winners (Shanghai Star, Citizen and Wind Of Dubai) and a pair of smart runners-up (Ace Sovereign and Sousui).