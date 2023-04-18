Prioritize primed for good showing

The Stephen Gray-trained Prioritize (Wong Chin Chuen) finishing the best to take a Class 4 race over 1,700m on March 18. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

You have to give him credit for that last-start effort.

Third behind Wind Trail over the gruelling 2,000m was a gallant showing.

Indeed, and given the circumstances, Prioritize could not have done any better.

In the saddle, Manoel Nunes would not have faulted his mount.

Given the fact that Prioritize was slow to clear the chute, he was also obliged to race wide from the 800m mark.

Still, he managed to hit the front at the 250m mark.

But the effort took a load out of him and, without much petrol left in the tank after that, he was dead meat for the closers in that chase to the line.

Still, and as a result of his doggedness, he finished just a half-length behind the winner.

Prioritize certainly wants to make amends for that defeat and, with a good workout under his girth, he will certainly get the opportunity on Sunday.

Prioritize was all “go” in the early morning on Tuesday when running the 600m in 37.5sec.

All he has to do now is carry that form into the Class 4 1,600m event on Sunday and he could be looking at his third win from just 12 Kranji starts.

The trip looks much kinder than the 2,000m he had to cover on April 8.

After all, his two wins were over the 1,700m and the mile could be right up his alley.

Prioritize was sent off as the $16 favourite on Jan 28 and, with Vlad Duric’s feet in the irons, he came with a well-timed run to beat Ninesixthreethree by a neck.

Racegoers again sent him off as favourite on March 18 and again he did not disappoint, charging home under Wong Chin Chuen to collar and dump Real Efecto.

The winning margin was a half-length. It could easily have been a length or more had Prioritize not have to race wide for most of the trip.

Yes, Stephen Gray has got a good one in the yard and it should not be long before we see Prioritize contesting the rich staying races. He certainly has the ability.

Also impressive on the training track on Tuesday morning was Te Akau Ben.

He had Bernardo Pinheiro doing the navigating when running the 600m in 38.6sec.

It was a solid piece of work and he should be right in the mix when he lines up for that Class 4 1,200m sprint on Sunday.

A last-start winner on April 1, Te Akau Ben looks to be the improving sort.

That day, he came out of a 13-month spell to run home a winner.

It was his first outing for the 2023 season and he covered himself in glory.

Prepared for the races by Donna Logan, Te Akau Ben arrived in Singapore in August of 2021 and was runner-up to Dancing Tycoon in his second start on March 19, 2022.

At his last start, the stewards noted that his body weight had increased. Logan explained that it was due to his long layoff.

Well, that win which opened his Kranji account and his work on Tuesday morning do suggest that Logan has trimmed off the excess fat.

Come Sunday, Te Akau Ben should be fighting-fit and good to go.

Watch out also for a good showing from Win Win.

He had A’Isisuhairi Kasim up in the saddle when sent out for a spot of work.

The flashy grey ran out the 600m in a leisurely 44.8sec. But, in his defence, his rider never asked him to do much more than what was necessary.

Trained by David Kok, who saddled City Gold Forward to win at last Sunday’s meeting, Win Win has put, not just two wins, but three on the board.

But that last one was almost a year ago, on May 25.

So, it has been a long wait between drinks for Kok and his owners, the Turf Bloodstock Sabah Stable.

But their patience could pay off. Win Win sure looks like he is well placed for a good showing in Sunday’s Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the 1,100m on the synthetic surface.

Indeed, two of his three wins have been on the Polytrack and the sprint trip of 1,100m will suit him just fine.

Kok has entered a big team of 12 for the races and, if things pan out right, it could be a Win Win day for the popular trainer.