Prodigal’s back to impress

Prodigal, who has not raced since finishing second behind Red Ocean in mid-July, is back fit and fresh for his Race 3 assignment at Kranji tomorrow.

He stands a good chance of scoring, as his opposition in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m looks just moderate.

For his comeback, champion trainer Michael Clements has injected adequate work in him, including two smart trials.

In his first on Oct 7, he sat second last and looked a bit keen, but his regular rider, Shafrizal Saleh, managed to relax him.

He swung home the widest. Once he saw daylight, he lifted his head and lengthened strides to finish second by just a head to Dr Kardo.

In his second trial two weeks later, he travelled even wider in the rear. He was on a tight leash. But he started to relax approaching the straight and ran third behind Renzo.

One who has a powerful finish, it will be good if he can relax early to save up for the kill.

We have seen his powerful burst in his second-up win on May 29. It was certainly most impressive - from the impossible to an easy victory.

In that 1,400m race on turf, he was travelling keenly in the middle stages. He was held up on the inside from the 600m mark to the 300m mark.

Shafrizal managed to weave a passage and his mount motored like a drunken sailor to clinch victory. Mind you, Shafrizal also reported his saddle shifted back from the 600m mark.