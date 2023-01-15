Promising colt does not have to Rule By Force

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST has been threatening. He was third three times from his last four starts. Unless one of the three newcomers can score, he could receive his just reward.

(9) MOTHER OF PEARL looks the only danger. She gets a 2.5kg gender allowance and can only improve on her decent debut.

The rest will have to improve to feature. (3) AIR FUSION can only improve so much on his debut seventh. Place chance at best.

(7) LETSGOGLOBAL makes his debut and is worth a market watch.



Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) FLASHY APACHE is in top form and the trip is ideal.

Stablemate (1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS is improving but could be held by (3) DIESEL AND DUST on their recent meeting.

(4) TOTAL PROTECTION was a good second in the London News Stakes and should make his presence felt.



Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) VITELLIUS drifted in the betting on debut but flew home late. He rates the one to beat.

(2) STEPPING OUT finished ahead of (1) GIMME A DIAMOND in October and should hold form.

(8) MARQUEZ and (7) LORD NELSON are looking to improve over the extra distance.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) HUMDINGER ran well after a rest. She should prove hard to overhaul with a run under her belt.

(3) HOLLYWOODBOUND would not let her get far ahead and could challenge. Respect.

(1) UNDER YOUR SPELL gives them 4kg, which could find her wanting.

(4) SUPREME QUEST and (5) FOLLOW ME are looking for the quartet money.



Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) RULE BY FORCE is the obvious form runner, with two wins and two seconds from as many starts. Although the colt is tackling stronger opposition, he could pass the test.

(7) TRIDENT KING has come well and rates a live threat from a good barrier.

(2) FAST LOVE is holding form and must be considered for the trifecta.

(1) BEY SUYAY (ignore latest run), (4) PICTURE PERFECT, (5) GOLDEN SPOON and (11) DESTINY OF SOULS (needed their last runs) can be Included in the quartet.



Race 6 (2,000m)

Stable companions (2) LAST CHEER and (3) LIVERPOOL LEGEND have won seven races between them. Either could win.

(4) GO FLICHITY was blowing last time and should do better.

(10) WINNING QUEEN , (7) UNITED EXPRESS and (6) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL can be considered.



Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) BELLEVARDE is course-and-distance suited. Despite a hefty 64kg to shoulder, the mare could double up.

(2) SOUTHERN SONG would not go down without a fight. The 3.5kg reprieve should be beneficial.

(3) FRANKLIN (blowing last time) could feature if in the right frame of mind.

(4) TRUMP MY QUEEN beat (7) STUNNING KITTEN last time, but they could get a lot closer on weight difference.



Race 8 (1,160m)

(14) BIG CITY GIRL, (7) BACK TO BASICS and (5) WRITTEN IN STONE are possible winners. Watch the betting for confidence.

(4) TIMBAVATI RIVER, who was unplaced last time over 1,400m but was a winner three starts back over 1,200m, will appreciate the shorter trip with blinkers.

He should hold off (11) POWER RANGER on collateral form, but the latter is improving.

(13) TWICE AS WILD and (8) SCOTTADITO are more for the shortlist.