Proof is in the pudding for late class riser

Proof Perfect scoring an easy win – his second in his last two starts over tomorrow’s course and distance – with jockey Ronnie Stewart astride.

A rise in class might test Proof Perfect’s winning streak in the penultimate race tomorrow, but trainer Stephen Crutchley could not fault his galloper’s current form, especially on the Polytrack.

The Star Witness seven-year-old reeled off two wins in a row at his last two starts over 1,200m on the all-weather in Class 4 company.

Crutchley would not change a winning formula in terms of course and distance.

But with Proof Perfect having been slapped with a seven-point penalty after his last slashing win, the level of difficulty goes up a notch in tomorrow’s $70,000 Class 3 Division 1 race.

“It’s a tough race, isn’t it? He’s taking on better horses, like Illustrious, but I think he can measure up,” said Crutchley.

“He’s kept improving and he’s also’s grown out. From the way he’s going at the moment, especially on Polytrack, I believe he can have a say if he can get a run between gaps.

“Drawing barrier one is not an advantage, but it’s not a bad thing either.

“I wouldn’t see him leading the field, but he can come out and get a good position. At least, we know he won’t have to cover extra ground.

“The way he trialled last week was also very encouraging. He finished hard to the line.”

In that Kranji barrier trial last Thursday, Proof Perfect was always in the first few before staying on for third to Crystal Warrior, without being fully tested by his winning partner at his last two starts, Ronnie Stewart.

Raced by the Toast Trusts & Proof Perfect Stable, Proof Perfect landed with a creditable record of three wins and three placings from nine starts in Queensland.

But the form did not stack up in his first two seasons at Kranji.

Even when he finally opened his local account, he had to share the spoils with Vulcan in a Class 4 race over the Poly 1,100m.

Then assistant trainer to Proof Perfect’s first two handlers, John O’Hara and Leslie Khoo, Crutchley would have a fair idea why the penny took so long to drop.

“He had a chip in his fetlock when he was still with Leslie. Once he got that taken out, he hasn’t done a bad performance since,” said the Kiwi handler.

“Let’s hope he can continue in the same vein of form this week.”

Taking stock on the first half of his rookie year, Crutchley had every reason to be happy with his record of eight winners.

Six of them were for main supporter Constance Cheng of Toast Trusts Stable, including two from Proof Perfect.

“Things are going well. I can’t complain,” said Crutchley.

“I currently have 14 horses, but I’ve got new horses on their way.”

Crutchley and former jockey Richard Lim joined the Kranji training ranks in January. Mahadi Taib was the latest to be licensed in June to bring the number of Singapore-based trainers to 23.