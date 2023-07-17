'Proper Ride' Raises gold hopes

Raising Sixty-One (Marc Lerner) outstaying his rivals in the Class 4 race (1,700m), capping a double for Tim Fitzsimmons on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Marc Lerner did not have to pretend he needed an oxygen mask when he dismounted from Raising Sixty-One at the winner’s box on Saturday.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons had not tied the French jockey down to any specific instructions, but he did have these parting words when he gave him his leg-up on the son of Belardo as the small seven-horse field headed off for the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,700m).

“If you don’t come back blowing, it means you didn’t ride the horse properly,” he said.

Lerner did get a full-on workout for most of the Polytrack contest, but Raising Sixty-One’s grinding win at the end of the searching 1,700m journey was an even better testament to a 10-out-of-10 steer on the dour four-year-old.

Raising Sixty-One is the type of horse who does not give his riders much time to loaf around – as Ronnie Stewart found out at his back-to-back wins in his last two starts.

Such horses need to be stoked up virtually from start to finish. Any letting up, and they drop the ball.

Even when Raising Sixty-One was outpaced early – ahead of the even more sluggish Luck Of Master – Lerner was seen earning every cent of his riding fees to stay in touch.

To keep the horse awake, he even resorted to three smacks behind the saddle from the 1,300m to the 700m – stages when jockeys seldom reach out for the whip.

The gelding eventually caught up with the leading pack 600m out before looping around the field, with Lerner still flat to the boards.

All the hard graft eventually paid off as Raising Sixty-One kept batting away to score with 2¼ lengths to spare from Fortune Wheel (Manoel Nunes), with whom he shared joint $15 favouritism. The winning time was 1min 45.95sec for the Polytrack 1,700m.

“I told Ronnie if that horse gets off the bit, you may think you’ve got no chance,” said Fitzsimmons.

“I told Marc the same thing today. He got him into a nice rhythm.

“He’s the fittest horse in my stable, and he’ll run 3,000m. You just have to keep at him.

“He can’t go a yard early. He’s a dead-set stayer.”

Such attributes usually rhyme with a gilt-edged race at the end of the year – the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

The only mismatch is Raising Sixty-One’s five wins having all come on the synthetic track, but Fitzsimmons thought his only two turf tests were inconclusive.

“He ran on turf before but over a sprint,” said the reigning Singapore champion trainer.

“If a 2,000m race on turf comes up, we’ll definitely try if he is to go to the Gold Cup.”

Even if Lerner was at his first spin on the AJ’s Stable’s ward, he had little doubt he would stay all day.

“Tim told me if after this race I am not tired, it means I didn’t ride him good,” he said.

“They went quite fast early. But when he started to travel from the 1,000m, I knew he would win.

“Tim and I had some success before and I’m glad I rode two winners for him today.”

The first winner was Fireworks ($16), bringing up a first winning combo for the pair since Miracle on Oct 29, incidentally their one and only at Fitzsimmons’ premiership-winning season when Nunes hogged most of the rides.

Lerner was actually one of Fitzsimmons’ go-to riders at his earlier seasons. They struck up a fruitful partnership with eight winners.

They have since drifted apart and were only reunited in the last couple of weeks, but Fitzsimmons said they had always got on well.

“I’ve always got along well with Marc,” he said.

“It so happened Ronnie was suspended this week, and Daniel Moor went back to Australia for a week. Marc was available and I was happy to put him on my horses.

“But next week, I’ll be using the new Brazilian rider (Bruno Queiroz) a fair bit.”

Kranji’s latest new recruit was a spectator at the races last Saturday, with compatriot Bernardo Pinheiro in charge of his orientation day in between rides.

The Rio de Janeiro-based 22-year-old’s command of English may not be up to scratch, but it did not seem to deter Fitzsimmons.

“It’s okay. Joao Moreira couldn’t speak English too well either when he first came here,” he quipped.

Queiroz is reportedly the “Magic Man’s” godson, which arguably is no gauge of his skills, but is still one of those intangible upsides punters latch onto.

But two Brazilian champion jockey titles are more tangible and should on paper put him in good stead for a successful stay till December.