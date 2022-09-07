Prophet is not without a strong say in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) SOUTHERN STYLE has been close-up in most of her seven starts. Her followers can collect.

(1) LEBANESE POUND is having his third run after being gelded. Could fight for honours.

(5) DROP OF TIME was beaten when favourite in his post-debut but deserves another go.

(7) HEART AND MIND is capable but needs to be in the right mood.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) PROPHET performed well in features and the form has been franked. He should make a bold bid.

(1) THUNDERSTRUCK was backed on debut but was beaten by experience. He reeled off two subsequent victories. If ready after a rest, he will have a bright chance to complete a hat-trick.

(3) RIDGERUNNER and (4) KALAHARI BLUE could fight it out for trifecta money.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) LADY REGENT did well in a feature recently. If she does not give away too much at the start, she could finish off strongly.

(3) GIMME THE FLAME finished well ahead of her earlier but Lady Regent has come on in heaps since.

(8) PRINCESS ILARIA ran a decent debut and, if not left behind early, could challenge at this track.

(3) MEMORIAL DAY could place.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) SIR TALLIN is running well and holds stablemate (2) POTTINGER on a recent meeting. He should give a run for money.

(4) MIRREN has found her form and could go in again.

(6) SKYFULL comes off a maiden win and could go on.

(3) FLAG BEARER ran close-up to three-time winner Liverpool Legend last time when highly fancied.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) FLAME FLOWER has won three of seven races. She managed to hold off (4) PRINCESS KESH by a neck last time but is 1kg worse off. She could confirm seeing she won on debut at this track.

(3) TERRA TIME is 3.5kg better off with the latter for 3.25 lengths on their meeting in June, which brings her into the equation.

(1) BALLROOM BLISS comes into calculations on similar formlines.

(5) IDEAL JET could take home a cheque.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) KIND JUDY raced on the Polytrack for the second time last outing and ran below best. Back on home ground, she will take a beating.

(3) CASTLE DURROW was coughing last time and never got into it.

(2) QUIET REBELLION could get into the trifecta on current form.

(5) SUMMERLAND comes off a maiden win. Worth a thought again.

(8) KISS TO DREAM can place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) SILVER STARDUST was caught late by (1) SOUTHERN BLAZE last time. However, he is 3.5kg better off for a neck defeat and could get away at this track.

(6) SACRED VALLEY is back over a preferred distance and can go close.

(5) BERENGARIA won well with blinkers last time and could go on.

(2) RUN FOR ISLA travels a little further this time and could place.