Purton breaks Moreira’s record 

Champion jockey Zac Purton etched his name in the annals of Hong Kong racing on Sunday, when he set a new record for the most wins in a season.

His four-timer at Sha Tin saw him overtake Joao Moreira’s feat of 170 wins achieved in the 2016-17 racing season.

Purton needed just one win to equal the Brazilian’s feat going into Sunday’s meeting but he scored on Ka Ying Victory, Magic Supreme, Flying Mojito and Helios Express to take his tally to 173.

He finished second on Endeared and newcomer Raging Blizzard.

With two more race meetings to go, Purton is set to extend his milestone further.

Last Thursday, the Australian became only the second jockey in Hong Kong racing history to ride 1,600 winners following his treble at Happy Valley.

Douglas Whyte, now a top trainer in his own right, achieved 1,813 wins in Hong Kong.

The South African was Hong Kong champion jockey for 13 consecutive seasons – from 2000-01 to 2012-13.

Purton has won the champion jockey’s title five times.