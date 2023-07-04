Purton right on course for record

Champion jockey Zac Purton is just four wins from equalling Joao Moreira's record of 170 in a Hong Kong season, and five from breaking it. He has four race meetings to etch his name in the annals of Hong Kong racing. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Three down, just four to go for champion jockey Zac Purton to equal Joao Moreira’s 170-win record in a season – and five to break it.

Purton’s Monday treble – aboard Lady’s Choice, Simple Hedge and Helene Feeling – took his season’s tally to 166.

At the rate of his bumper successes, the Australian has a very good chance to rewrite the milestone with four race meetings still to come.

His closest rival, homegrown jockey Vincent Ho, is also enjoying a stellar season.

Extending a fabulous campaign with success aboard the Francis Lui-trained All Is Good for his 92nd winner, he is looking forward to reaching the magical century.

Purton took special delight with trainer Michael Chang’s Lady’s Choice in the Class 4 Tiu Chung Chau Handicap over 1,200m.

The victory provided Chang with his 19th victory of the campaign and satisfied the trainers’ performance criteria.

“It’s good for Michael. Obviously, he’s fighting for his career and his livelihood and it’s never a good position to be in,” said Purton.

“The fact he’s been able to get this horse to win two in a row at the back of the season is a good job – and for some loyal owners as well.

“It’s a feel-good story all round.”

Greeted enthusiastically post-race by a group of supporters, the 61-year-old Chang said he was “really touched” by the reception.

“Very appreciative of all the public and the owners. They support me. They spoil me. Very touching. Very happy,” he said.

“I never question myself. I always thought I could make it.”

Chang hopes Lady’s Choice can make further headway in the 2023/24 season after securing his second win.

“He’s a little bit better than Class 4. He’s only three years old, and he’s by Charm Spirit, so I think the ground helped him,” he said.

“When he rises to four, I expect he’ll make a big improvement.”

Purton’s second win of the meeting came after Simple Hedge overcame a sluggish start to easily clinch the second section of the Class 4 Ninepin Group Handicap over 1,400m.

With the victory, 11-time Hong Kong champion John Size holds a nine-win advantage over his nearest rival and defending champion, Frankie Lor, in the battle for this season’s title.

Purton’s strength and poise were decisive in the Danny Shum-trained Helene Feeling’s triumph in the Kat O Handicap over 1,600m.

A three-year-old by Sioux Nation, Helene Feeling will be set for the 2024 Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

“He’s still only young but he’s a nice horse. He carried 134lb (60.9kg) and won against older horses – it’s not easy,” said Shum.

“I’ll put him away now and, hopefully, he can win one or two races next season to get into the (BMW Hong Kong) Derby.” - HKJC