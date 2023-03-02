Purton sails past magical 100 winners

The John Size-trained A Americ Te Specso giving Zac Purton his 100th winner for the 2022/ 23 Hong Kong season at Happy Valley on Wednesday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Surging towards a sixth Hong Kong jockeys’ championship, Zac Purton posted 100 wins in a season – for the eighth time – in an increasingly decorated career at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Only two other jockeys – Douglas Whyte, now a trainer, and Joao Moreira – have achieved the feat.

Purton’s latest came courtesy of the John Size-trained A Americ Te Specso – his 401st ride of the season.

For good measure, the Australian landed another winner – aboard the Jamie Richards-trained Hoss – to stay on course for a crack at Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins in a season.

Since arriving in Hong Kong for the 2007/08 season, Purton had ridden 100 winners or more in season on seven other occasions – 112 in 2013/14, 107 in 2016/17, 136 in 2017/18, 168 in 2018/19, 147 in 2019/20, 125 in 2020/21 and 136 in 2021/22.

He is leading the 2022/23 jockeys’ championship by 51 wins from Vincent Ho (50).

“At the start of every season, the goal is to get to 100 winners. Only three jockeys in history have ridden 100 winners in a season in Hong Kong, so if you can get there, you should be competitive enough in the championship,” said the 40-year-old.

“It’s a fairly safe mark, I feel like it’s the mark of a good season and, now obviously, I try to push the bar higher.

“If I can get record (170), I’ll go for it. But a few of the stables I’m riding for are a little bit flat on me at the moment, so I can’t build the momentum and it’s a bit frustrating.

“I feel like I’m treading water a little bit, but I’ll just keep turning up.”

Overall, Purton has notched 1,532 Hong Kong wins, second only to 13-time champion Whyte’s 1,813. - HKJC