Purton shines with four-timer

HONG KONG - After setting a new Hong Kong wins record (1,814) at Happy Valley on Jan 22, leading jockey Zac Purton starred with a four-timer at Sha Tin on Jan 26 – headlined by a Class 2 double on the 11-race programme.

Masterfully handled by Purton, Sunlight Power dominated the HK$3.12 million (S$539,000) Class 2 Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Hong Kong, China Team Celebration Cup Handicap (1,600m).

The Australian’s exceptional skill was on full display again atop Gorgeous Win in the HK$2.84 million Class 2 Para Equestrian 1,200m Handicap.

Trained by Ricky Yiu, Sunlight Power paid $7 for the win.

Purton said: “He had the right weight in this race, he drew the right barrier (one), he got a charmed run the whole way and, because he had the fence, he was quite comfortable to ride.

“He can normally hang in and do a few things wrong, but he gave me a great ride and he did everything right and did a good job.”

Skimming the rails from gate 1, Sunlight Power hit the lead at the 250m mark with Purton. Untouched over the concluding stages, he clocked 1min 34.64sec to finish ahead of Yellowfin (Lyle Hewitson) and Karma (Vincent Ho).

Danny Shum’s Gorgeous Win scooped a last-gasp victory with Purton, who timed his run to perfection with the Press Statement four-year-old.

Settled second-last as Baby Crystal (Alexis Pouchin) clocked 22.20sec for the first 400m to lead, Gorgeous Win was 10 lengths off the front in the nine-runner field.

Closing off in 22.86 for the final 400m, the $7 favourite swept past Baby Crystal to prevail by a neck in 1:09.31 – Purton’s 1,818th win in Hong Kong. The 42-year-old holds a 45-win lead at the top of the jockeys’ standings.

“I drew awkward and a few horses were sort of out of position early, so I just had to let him find his rhythm and come into it when he was ready,” said Purton.

Magnifique justified even-money favouritism to score on debut for Purton and trainer David Hall in the Class 4 Para Athletics 1,000m Handicap. The Charm Spirit three-year-old was bought for NZ$250,000 (S$192,000) at the 2023 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale.

“(Owner) Kirk (Wong) picked him out at the Ready To Run Sale and he didn’t have a trainer. I’ve had a long history with the family and I had Absolute Champion for his father many moons ago,” said Hall.

“To go down the straight on your first start as a three-year-old against some of those older more seasoned horses isn’t easy.”

Yuen Long Elite ($15) was the third winner of Purton’s quartet when the Manfred Man-trained gelding scooped a second career success in the Class 4 Para Badminton 1,400m Handicap.

The Boom Box ($11) extended his perfect record to three in the Class 3 Para Archery 1,200m Handicap under Ho for trainer Chris So. The Spirit Of Boom gelding covered the last 400m in 22.40 from near-last.

“Today it’s tough with all of the wind coming from the outside. He is better than what it is because today it’s a bit tough for us, but the positive side is that he is so switched off now,” said Ho.

“He doesn’t pull behind horses in the field any more. So we’ll see how he pulls up and then decide for the future.”

Never Peter Out ($45) became a three-time winner with Keith Yeung for trainer Frankie Lor, narrowly edging rivals to capture the Class 4 Boccia 1,650m Handicap (dirt).

“He was a bit difficult to begin with but we’ve sorted out the right gear with him,” said Yeung. “Ever since we put the visor on him, his trackwork and racing performances have been very, very honest. I hope he can do it again in Class 3 with a light weight.”

Good Good ($33) gave John Size a 10th win since the start of January by denying Billionaire Secret in the Class 4 I’mpossible 2,000m Handicap under Brenton Avdulla.

David Hayes struck in the Class 5 Para Swimming 1,650m Handicap (dirt) with the 38-rating Precision Goal ($58) – who was partnered by Luke Ferraris – who overcame barrier 12.

“It was a bit special because Luke Ferraris has never ridden a winner for me. That was the first one,” said Hayes.

Hayes is excited to test Rubylot over a mile for the first time in Jan 31’s HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) – the first leg of the three-race HK$52 million Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

Deep Impact galloper Perfect Team ($61) delivered for jockey Alexis Badel and trainer Caspar Fownes in the Class 3 Paralympic Value 1,650m Handicap (dirt). Hong Kong Classic Mile entrant Talents Ambition (Hugh Bowman) stole ground late to finish second.

Gluck Racer ($46) arrived just in time to nick the Class 5 Para Table Tennis 1,400m Handicap by a short head from Regency Happy Star under Harry Bentley for trainer Cody Mo.

Fast Responder ($64) skipped along the outside fence for a first win in the Class 3 Wheelchair Fencing 1,000m Handicap with apprentice Britney Wong for trainer Douglas Whyte.

Pouchin concluded his Hong Kong riding stint that day. The Frenchman has no riding commitments on Jan 31 and departs the city with two wins from 105 rides. HKJC