Purton snares 1,400th HK win

HONG KONG • When jockey Zac Purton scored on the Tony Cruz-trained Beauty Joy at Sha Tin on Sunday, he became only the second jockey in Hong Kong history to ride 1,400 winners.

Douglas Whyte, now a trainer in his own right, was the first – with 1,813 winners.

“It just means I’ve had a lot of support and success in my time which is nice,” said Purton.

“You can’t do it without the horses and the connections. I’ve had another good season. I’ve had a great career here. It’s nice.”

Asked if Whyte’s record was an objective, Purton, 39, said: “It’s there, it’s within touching distance. If I wanted to go for it, I can get it – we’ll see.”

The Australian is challenging “The Magic Man” Joao Moreira for the 2021/22 racing season’s title. He is just one winner behind. The score 106-105.

The spotlight was also on reigning champion trainer Caspar Fownes at Sunday’s triple-Group 1 meeting.

The four-time champion became only the fourth horseman in Hong Kong history to saddle 1,000 winners. He achieved it with Lucky Quality in the first section of the Class 4 Oriental Express Handicap over 1,200m under Alfred Chan.

“It’s something to be proud of,” Fownes, 54, said after joining John Moore (1,735), John Size (1,395) and Tony Cruz (1,393) in an elite cluster.

“I would not have got here without a lot of people that have helped me through my life.

“Very happy that we’ve hit the big 1,000 and looking forward to continuing to win some good races with my team and all the hard work we’ve done together.

“A big shout out to my wife (Alix). She’s my driving force, pushing me to be very successful – and my boys (Ryan, Ronan and Riley) – and I love her for that.

“We’ve been blessed, we’ve had so many good horses. There have been so many highlights, my first winner (Champion Boy in 2003) at the start of my career. It was ‘game on’ from then.”

Hong Kong’s FWD Champions Day saw trainer Richard Gibson’s Wellington and trainer Francis Lui’s Golden Sixty retaining their FWD Chairman’s Sprint Prize and FWD Champions Mile crowns respectively.

Trainer Danny Shum’s latest sensation, Romantic Warrior, blitzed his rivals in the FWD QEII Cup.

In summing up the overall success of the day, The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, said: “Today was FWD Champions Day and it really was a day of champions.

“It was the day when records were broken and a day of great excitement because our owners were able to return to the track.

“Even though we had only just over 1,000 owners and guests, it sometimes felt like 10,000 because of the vibrancy of the day. It has been a wonderful day.

“Today was really the day when champions were at their best and, with the support of our sponsor FWD, I would describe the day as a great success and a restart of the vibrancy of Hong Kong racing with it no longer being staged behind closed doors.” - HKJC