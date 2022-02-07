Purton snares Valley five-timer

Zac Purton has delivered a resounding reminder that his quest for a fifth Hong Kong jockeys’ championship is very much intact with a Happy Valley five-timer yesterday, as the Australian capitalised on Joao Moreira’s absence.

With fellow four-time champion Moreira starting a six-meeting suspension, Purton put on a clinic to slash the Brazilian’s lead to 13 winners. The score stands at 61-74.

Injured with multiple fractures in a race fall in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin last Dec 12, Purton’s 11-win lead at the time over Moreira evaporated when he was sidelined for eight meetings.

He entered yesterday’s races with an 18-win deficit.

But, with a vintage display, the famously competitive hoop figured in the first three in all 10 races. He posted three seconds and two thirds.

“It’s nice to be riding a few winners again and, hopefully, things start to roll along a little bit more,” said Purton, who scored on High Rise Soldier (Race 2), Viva Popcorn (Race 3), Lightning Storm (Race 4), Tornado Phantom (Race 7) and Savvy Kingman (Race 10).

“I’ll just turn up, every meeting, every race and try and give my horses their chances and, hopefully, they can get it done for me.”

On the title battle, he said: “We’ve got a long way to go and I’ve got to build myself back to where I was before, as well. I’ll just keep working at it.”

Purton was denied in the programme’s feature – the Class 2 Hip Wo Handicap in Race 8 – by an inspired ride from Harry Bentley, who triumphed on 82-1 chance Grateful Heart.

Giving trainer Danny Shum a treble, the Englishman worked his way through the field along the fence to beat Purton on Voyage Warrior by a neck in the shadow of the post.

Winner of last season’s HK$1 million (S$173,000) DBS x Manulife Million Challenge for the most wins in Class 3 or above at Happy Valley between September and February, Grateful Heart has struggled since a leg injury soon after lifting the series.

“I didn’t expect him to win,” said Shum, who also saddled Lightning Storm and Bingo Bingo (Race 6) to victory.

“He had four wins last season to win the Challenge. After that, he had a suspensory problem and it took a long time for him to recover.”

As Purton and Bentley celebrated, their thoughts were with Luke Currie, who lost the winning rides on Grateful Heart and High Rise Soldier after being injured in a trial fall at Sha Tin on Friday.

Purton was the initial beneficiary of Currie’s misfortune when Francis Lui’s High Rise Soldier claimed the first section of the Class 3 Hoi Yuen Handicap over 1,200m.

The Australian then produced a sublime ride on Tony Cruz’s Viva Popcorn to win the first section of the Class 4 Yue Man Handicap over 1,650m.

Dropping to the rails from barrier 11 before reaching the winning post for the first time, Purton waited until the back straight before making a long, sustained run to take the lead before the home turn.

A Hong Kong International Sale graduate, all three of Viva Popcorn’s victories have come at the city circuit over the 1,650m trip.

Purton then unveiled a copybook ride on Lightning Storm in the Class 4 Tsun Yip Handicap over 1,000m. He sat just off the speed before angling clear.

“It was a nice win. I waited for Zac to come back for this horse. The horse has improved in condition since his last run. I think he’s a nice horse and can win in Class 3,” said Shum.

Purton then combined with John Size aboard Toronado Phantom.

He produced the grey with perfect timing to clinch the second section of the Class 3 Hoi Yuen Handicap over 1,200m.

He then closed the day with victory on Frankie Lor’s Savvy Kingman in the Class 3 Mut Wah Handicap over 1,800m. - HKJC