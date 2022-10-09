Purton’s Magnificent 7

Jockey Zac Purton looking fresh after his incredible seven-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG - In an extraordinary display of excellence, champion jockey Zac Purton has again stamped his authority by posting a personal-best of seven wins at Sha Tin on Sunday and taking an iron-grip on the 2022/23 jockeys’ championship.

On an incredible day, the Australian scored aboard Yes We Can, Fiery Diamond, Sunny Baby, Beauty Eternal, Handsome Twelve, Man Star and Erimo.

English jockey Harry Bentley took the other three races on the card – on Majestic Star, Fire Ball and Packing Victory.

Purton, who achieved four six-timers in the 2018/19 season, had two fourths (Campione and All Is Good) and a fifth (The Irishman) from his three other rides.

After only nine meetings, he has tallied 21 wins – more than doubling the haul of his nearest rival, Vincent Ho (nine).

In the absence of fellow champion Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan, he is forging relentlessly towards a sixth championship.

“It was nice, all the horses ran well. I had a couple there that let me down a little bit. But you can’t be too picky, it’s been a good day,” said Purton.

“Seven wins is good. It’s not easy, but I suppose when it comes together, it certainly feels good.

“It’s nice that the trainers and the owners are supporting me.”

Moreira, who is sidelined with a hip issue, holds Hong Kong’s all-time record for the most wins at a single meeting with eight victories from 11 races at Sha Tin on March 5, 2017. - HKJC