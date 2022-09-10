Putting the Great back into Hongkong

Hongkong Great (Danny Beasley) scoring his first Kranji win with his ears pricked in the Class 2 race (1,600m) on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

The Hong Kong all-weather form did not lie when Hongkong Great stepped out onto the Kranji Polytrack for the first time on Saturday.

With all the Chilean-bred seven-year-old’s three Hong Kong wins (1,650m) recorded on the Sha Tin synthetic track, the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack mile at his third Singapore start had been eagerly awaited by trainer Ricardo Le Grange and his Hong Kong owners as the moment of truth.

After his first two unplaced Kranji starts, both over turf and a distance not made to suit – 1,200m – expectations were riding high on the switch back to his pet course and distance. Should he still make no headway,despite the 58.5kg topweight, disappointment would be an understatement.

Punters, however, backed the son of Lookin At Lucky with confidence into $27. Horses for courses, and a winning barrier trial two weeks ago also mapped well.

They would not be let down.

After spearing over from a wide alley to sit outside the leader Amore Amore (Shafrizal Saleh), Hongkong Great (Danny Beasley) was prominent throughout.

As he went for broke upon cornering, Circuit Mission (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) and Spirit Of Big Bang (Simon Kok) loomed. But Hongkong Great had turned the race into a fitness test, of which he emerged as the clear winner.

In second place, a gallant Circuit Mission came within 1¾ lengths, while Tangible (Ibrahim Mamat) flew from last to take third, another 1½ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 37.28sec for the 1,600m on Polytrack.

Now that the tried-and-tested winning formula has been replicated at Kranji, most would assume Hongkong Great’s future endeavours would be skewed towards only one surface.

Le Grange, however, revealed he had lined up the last two turf majors as his next missions, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15 and Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

The South African mentor, who also prepares one of the leading Cup candidates, Katak, was not being foolhardy, though.

“Hongkong Great had two very good runs on turf, they were good pipe-openers,” he said.

“He’s a seven-year-old but he acts like a two-year-old. He’s got a new lease of life here.

“He’s not a one-trick pony. I think he’ll be competitive in the two big races later, as he’s won over 2,000m back home.”

When Hongkong Great raced as El Picaro in Chile, three of his five wins came at Group 1 level between 1,600m and 2,000m on turf.

Le Grange may be thinking out of the square, but he would certainly have a few backers in his corner.

“A massive shout-out to the Yue family. They put so much in racing in Hong Kong, and it’s an honour to train this horse for them here in Singapore,” he said.

“All credit must also go to Danny. He rode the horse a treat, he does a lot on him behind the scenes.”

The Australian jockey gave way to someone else (Vlad Duric) only once in the Lion City Cup, given he is Lim’s Lightning’s partner. But he ended up without a ride after the champion horse was scratched.

“Zac (Purton) rode him positive in Hong Kong.We found the right trip for him today,” said Beasley, who was at the double after Lady Sprintbok ($25) won earlier.

“I don’t know what happened in the Lion City Cup, maybe the pace was too quick for him. The 1,600m on the Polytrack was the right scenario for him today.

“He had form in South America over 2,000m, I think it was the Chilean Derby.

“From the first time I sat on him, I knew he was a mile or 2,000m horse, but he still ran super first-up over 1,200m here.

“There is still improvement left in him. It’s onwards and upwards.”

Saturday’s meeting was marked by Simon Kok’s first career four-timer and apprentice jockey Faiz Khair’s first win at his 77th ride.

Kok scored on Wawasan ($21), Coin Toss ($19), Heng Xing ($24) and First Chief ($16), while Faiz won on Maximilian ($51).