Quadruple Double looks classy

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 Miracles caught the eye in his trial. He looks very well placed to make an impact first-up for the new season. The dirt clearly suits him and he is favoured with the light weight.

1 California Vanes is a winner on the turf. There are queries about him on the dirt, especially under the heavy weight. But his pairing with Zac Purton must not go unnoticed.

5 Luck Star trialled well on the dirt. He has shown a bit of quality and it would not shock to see him figure.

7 Colourful Prince finished not far behind in his last two starts. He can be included in the tierce.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

3 Apex Top is making a favourable return to Class 5. His last run in this grade nearly yielded a win. His latest trial suggests that he is in tip-top condition for trainer Tony Millard, who already has one win this term.

1 Brave Power has a powerful finish on his day. Class 5 is the right grade for him and he will be suited by the expected fast tempo.

14 Zacian is consistent, even though he is still without a win.

12 Winwin Thirtythree is a threat off this rating. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Quadruple Double has a significant class edge and his pairing with Angus Chung bears close watching. With 10lb (4.54kg) coming off with the apprentice claim, there is every chance he will roll forward in a bid to pinch this one.

7 Lucky Ruby appears to have an equally good chance. He has trialled well and could surprise first-up, especially with Silvestre de Sousa hopping aboard.

3 Stand Up turned his form around last start with a creditable third. He has claims.

2 Thunderstrike is solid on the dirt. He has a win, a second and a third on that surface.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

10 Boys Party has trialled between seasons and looks to have come on following the break. He is jumping from a favourable draw and is suited with the assigned weight. Expect a big first-up effort.

3 Happy Gathering has returned to a winning mark. He also gets Purton at the helm.

1 All Is Ready appears to have acclimatised after his tidy trial at Conghua. Keep safe.

8 G One Excellent has come to hand, closing his last season with a third placing.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

6 Ezra is a three-time winner in this grade. He has a knack of producing solid first-up runs. He has won fresh before and shapes as a strong chance for Millard and jockey Lyle Hewitson.

11 President’s Choice mixes his form but did close last season with a pair of strong runner-up efforts.

3 Palace Pal is lightly raced but can finish off when required. Do not discount.

9 Turquoise Alpha gets Purton aboard as he returns after two wins from his last three starts at the end of last season.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

6 Pride Of Eight closed off well first-up on Sept 11 but is on a quick seven-day back-up. The inside draw should give him every chance. He is close to a win.

1 Happy Day, who has a stack of class, ticks a lot of boxes. He gets a favourable 10lb taken off his back and his trial looked very good.

7 Indigenous Realm also has some class. He was a winner at his penultimate start.

4 Prosecco has mixed his form but pairs favourably with Purton.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Excellent Daddy caught the eye at the trials and looks well placed to perform first-up. Expect he has wound up and, although this is a bit tough, he should get a nice a run to test this group.

4 California Concord is suited by his current rating. This race looks ideal for him and the booking of Vincent Ho commands respect. Ho has won on the horse before.

1 Star Brite has a significant class edge. The strong booking of Purton warrants consideration.

3 Bundle Of Charm is a horse on the up. He has a say.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Red Desert has raced against stronger company before. He has a significant class edge over this lot and his latest trial under Antoine Hamelin was impressive. He was cuddled throughout to hit the line midfield.

4 Everyone’s Victory is drawn to get the run of the race. Expect he parks behind the speed and has the last crack at them with clear room.

1 Czarson has tumbled down the handicap and gets an opportunity.

10 Super Win Dragon loves the dirt. This will be tough, however.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

6 Whizz Kid knows how to win over this distance and his pairing with rookie Chung for trainer Tony Cruz is ideal. Expect he rolls to the front to play catch me if you can. From there, he should be very difficult to run down, especially with 10lb coming off his back.

2 Lucky With You caught the eye in his trial. He has the class and has shown his liking for straight racing.

11 Atomic Force is coming to hand. Keep him safe.

5 Classic Unicorn mixes his form but should get every opportunity on the speed.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 Royal Bomb has been building nicely towards his return. He has had a couple of trials and looked fully wound up. The strong booking of Joao Moreira should give him every opportunity.

5 Ultra Express crossed the line under a strong hold in his trial. He has done well on grass and it would not surprise to see him figure again, especially from a good draw.

8 Super Ten, a winner three starts back, can run a good race.

6 Dragon Fortune, who scored in his penultimate start, should play a part at the finish.

