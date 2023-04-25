Quantifier gets the nod in Race 4

Race 1 (1,450m)

(1) ARCHIMIDES finished down the track last time, after finding one to beat in his first two starts.

The vet reported he returned with a mouth injury. If recovered, he should contest the finish.

(9) VIVA DE JANEIRO attracted money on debut and was not disgraced. He can only improve.

(8) PONTIAC was runner-up in both starts and should be involved in the finish again.

(4) BIG FIVE is struggling to crack it but must be included in the trifecta.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) SPIRIT PRINCESS needed her last outing and should come on heaps.

(3) MIA FIORE is crying out for the extra distance and should challenge.

(5) PARADISE FLOWER is improving and is ready to give a run for the money.

(10) KHATEERA attracted money on debut and was not disgraced. She will know more about it and the longer distance will suit.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) BROADLANDS has been costly to follow. But the competition is moderate and it could be her day.

(1) TURNTHEBEATAROUND, (2) KEEP THE FORT, (4) QUEEN BRITANNA and (5) IMPERSONATION should chase her home.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) QUANTIFIER is ready to score at his ninth outing. He found one to beat for the second time last start.

(6) WONDERWORLD is holding form and should hold (8) MANZ KNIGHT and (5) DESERT FOX on recent form.

(2) PUERTO PLATA should also hold (3) SWORD OF MERCY at bay on their recent meeting and they could get close as well.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(7) LUTHULI was perfectly ridden last time and similar tactics could see him score again. " space="1"" space="1"(6) MAMBO COME TESIO comes off a maiden win and the extra distance will suit. Respect.

(8) ROYAL MAZARIN did well in his first run as a gelding and the stable is firing.

He has the measure of (2) JET DYNASTY, who needs to time his run to perfection.

Race 6 (2,400m)

The weight could be the decider.

(1) GO FLICHITY was backed when disappointing last time but could get back on track.

She gives 3kg to (2) ANGEL’S WISH, who showed her appreciation for this distance last time, and 8kg to (9) BARMAID, who is maturing nicely and will relish this distance.

(3) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA meets Go Flichity on 4kg better terms for 2¼ lengths in December. Cannot ignore.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) DUKE OF SUSSEX is back over his best course and distance and could better the statistics.

(7) TSAR BOMBA appears to be preferred to

(4) FAST LOVE on riding engagements, but both could feature.

(6) BEY SUYAY is honest and cannot be ignored for the money.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(3) QUANDARY and (2) MILLAHUE just needed their outings last time. Either could score.

(8) RAIN OR SHINE resumed in March after a year off the track and was reported to be blowing. He can only improve.

(4) ROBERT BURNS pulled up fatigued last time and is expected to do better.

(1) TIZONA finished sixth at Greyville last Saturday. She was a winner before that.