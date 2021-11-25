Quantum King all set to rule

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(15) WHAT A HONEY is bred for further but was an excellent second behind useful Sheela over 1,000m on debut. If she can reproduce that run after a break, she should go close.

(1) QUICK RUN has never been far back and deserves a first victory.

(2) MOONSTRIKE has been running good races and has drawn the inside. She could make the tierce.

(7) INSATIABLE was runner-up in both starts and is looking to go one better with a better draw.

(13) RISKY BUSINESS, (12) MUSICAL KISS and newcomer (9) JUST A PINCH could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(14) SONNENSTRAHL was a medium of a betting plunge on debut but found problems at the start and never got into it. Deserves another chance.

(6) MARADIVA and (4) VEGAS HI RISE are sporting blinkers for the first time. They could fight it out.

(17) RIO SUPREMO races in new surroundings and could like it.

(7) VOLLUTO,(8) BACK TO BASICS and newcomer (13) MONTMERENCY could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) ARVERNI WARRIOR has drawn the inside and could get across over this trip. Looks the one to beat.

(14) SOWETO SPINA comes off a rest after being well beaten into fourth place. He has a come-on look and any money should be respected.

(4) MOTOR CITY HITMAN and (3) ALABASTER can get into the placings.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) WEST POINT needed his first run in his new surroundings and should be involved in the finish.

(1) WILDEYE should be cherry-ripe and should make his presence felt.

(2) GIMME A DREAM needed his last run and he is a lively proposition.

(5) CAPTAIN OF GRIT needed his first run as a gelding. He should have improved and should be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(10) SONG OF LIBERTY is on the up and should be the one to beat.

(18) TWICE AS WILD was quietly fancied on debut but never travelled well. Watch now after a rest.

(9) RED CARPET GIRL will enjoy the extra distance and must be considered.

(1) KISSED BY FIRE, (2) PETUNIA and (7) KIZZMEKIA could get into the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FROMHERETOETERNITY takes off some weight and could double-up over this course and distance.

(3) CLEVELAND and (4) SUITED CONNECTOR are capable on their day and form good back-ups.

(6) FUNKY MUSIC is threatening to claim a third win and should make a bold effort.

(9) INTO THE FUTURE should not be far off if settling early.

(2) CASTLE CORNER is in form and the combo is on a hat-trick.

(7) TAMBORA, (11) LITIGATION and (12) ANGEL OF WAR could take home money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) QUANTUM KING makes his Vaal debut and the track should be ideal. Could be the one to beat.

(5) BARD OF AVON needed his last run badly and will come on heaps.

(6) CAPTAIN LANNISTER finished in the money in all four starts, the last being his first run as a gelding.

(3) DOCKOFTHEBAY was not disgraced last time behind useful MK's Pride and should make his presence felt.

(1) THEORY OF FLIGHT won last week and should not be far off again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) ZIMBABA has been off the track for five months, while stablemate (5) CAVIVAR is back after a year. Both are capable of winning this as they have ability. If either is heavily backed, then follow the money. If neither finds support, they could still win it.

(2) BAT OUT OF HELL could be the one to give them a run for the money on form.

(7) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY and (3) GAL GADOT could make the money and must be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(8) LADY AMHERST is honest and meets (5) TWIN TURBO on 5kg better terms for a length beating. She can get her revenge.

(2) ESKIMO PIE is holding form and could complete a hat-trick. Look for any support.

(6) SUPREME DANCE could enjoy the longer distance and can pop up at a price.

(9) SNOW PALACE is going to pop up any day soon. Others could get into the mix.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(12) MIDNIGHT BADGER has been running some good races and could get the better of stablemate (8) WEST COAST LOVER.

(13) SUCCESSFUL SECRET should be cherry-ripe for a cheque. The form is there.

(9) JET CAPTAIN won easily on debut and could follow up. He must go into those novelty bets.

(3) RAISETHEREDLANTERN needed his last run. Watch for improvement.

(17) INFORMATIVE is one of many that could get into the money. Proceed with utmost caution as this is a tough contest.