Quantum Theory has the class factor

Race 1 (1,600m)

Robbie Sage has two strong contenders in (1) CAPE LIGHTS and (2) UNITED COUNCIL. Regular rider Muzi Yeni is aboard the former, which could be the stable-elect.

(5) PATON’S TEARS is holding form and could produce a late challenge. The remaining three runners are looking for the quartet money.

Race 2 (2,600m)

(3) MANZ KNIGHT has been threatening. He could open his account in this moderate field.

(1) TIME TO MEDITATE has shown he could handle the marathon distance and could challenge.

However, (2) DESERT FOX finished ahead of him last time, so must also be considered.

(4) LADY DYNAMO never recovered after stumbling at the start last time. Do not ignore.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) WARM WINTER NITE has improved in recent outings after being gelded. He is likely to play a leading role.

(1) GREAT CAT, absent since her disappointing last start in December, has shown enough on debut to warrant respect on her return.

(5) JET GREEN will be wiser to the task after debuting in a sales race, so should finish closer.

(6) CONNERY makes most appeal of the first-timers, given that he is bred to be quick.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(4) BREEZE OVER was slightly disappointing last time. But he could hold (1) ZEUS and (8) INDIAN WAR DANCE on earlier collateral form.

Stablemates (2) SPIN DOCTOR (trying marathon trip), (6) RARATONGA ROSE and (3) OPERA GLASS are capable of pulling it off.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(1) COASTAL COMMANDER finished second in all three starts and his experience will stand him in good stead.

However, there are several very well-bred newcomers likely to pose as threats. The well-related (4) FOUDRE is of particular interest, while stablemates (2) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU and (6) NORDIC CHIEF have had a gallop and are expected to shape well.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) THE INKOSANA performs best at this track and should make a bold bid.

(5) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC comes off a maiden win and could go on.

(2) ANGEL’S WISH is another who will enjoy the short run-in and must be respected.

(7) LIVERPOOL LEGEND was never travelling last time but cannot be ignored for the minor placings.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(7) GREETING MY MASTER and (8) TENANGO caught the eye on debut and are likely to improve to fight it out.

(1) NIGHT BOMBER, (3) LORD QUINN, (9) LINDBERGH (gelded) and (10) ISIPHEKEPHEKE should also have more to offer.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is racing over this course and distance for the first time and should enjoy it.

(3) BIG EYED GIRL enjoys this track and, from pole position, should also get her chance to greet the judge.

(4) ZINOVI has ability. If he is ready and finds no breathing problem, the colt should be right there.

(2) TEXAS RED comes off a break and could win fresh.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(7) STRATA should not be a maiden for too much longer. She has run her best races over 1,000m but is effective up to 1,200m.

The improving (3) RED MOON RISING ought to be competitive, too, from an inside gate.

(9) LISTENTOTHEOCEAN and (10) ENCHANTED SKY have shown enough to stake claims as well.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(2) TUSCAN GOLD and (6) RUNWAY BOMB are in form. Either could lift the prize. Runway Bomb is a recent maiden winner.

However, the stablemates could be run out of it by (3) COMING IN HOT, who should be finishing off strongly.

(1) AMPERSAND can improve but may be looking for further now.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(10) LUCE VERDE showed his inexperience on debut but still displayed plenty of promise to finish an encouraging second over 1,200m. He would have gained a lot from that outing.

(1) MARSHALL FIELD, (9) LORD FYFIELD and (6) DIAMOND ROCK have the form and experience to be competitive to keep Luce Verde honest.

Race 12 (1,500m)

(5) QUANTUM THEORY rates the one to beat on his close second to Eye Of The Prophet last time. His conqueror is a Group winner.

But (6) TEAM GOLD was not far behind and could challenge.

(7) TIZONA deserves a fourth win after four consecutive seconds. He is drawn well in gate No. 2.

(8) RUNNING RIFLES is holding form but will have to overcome the widest gate in the nine-horse field.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(3) GO LIKE FLO concedes weight to her younger rivals but has the form and experience to be competitive.

(1) COULDITBE, (5) TWO A PENNY and (9) DONNA MO improved with the benefit of an outing to finish a lot closer in their second starts over 1,200m. They will relish the step-up to this trip.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(1) MO THE MAN will be suited to this course and distance. He is also jumping from a good draw.

(4) ELUSIVE SWANN has not been far back and could feature.

(10) MVELELO is improving and should make his presence felt.

(3) NAZARE found problems last time and deserves another chance.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(7) MY BESTIE has dropped to an attractive mark and caught the eye last time. The only concern is the big weight.

(15) FUTURE SWING and (12) FIFTY FIVER have some say but they also shoulder 61.5kg. Their tasks are made even harder from wide starting berths.

(1) CARRIACOU and (2) NARINA TROGON, on the other hand, are ideally positioned on the inside. Both will also appreciate reverting to this trip.