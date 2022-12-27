Que Wing will relish the longer trip

Race 1 (1,000m)

Mike Miller can justifiably be called the king of the juvenile races and the trainer saddles six of the 11 runners in this opener.

Stable jockey Serino Moodely will be aboard the unraced (7) ALMOND BUTTER, which could be a pointer.

Trainer Kom Naidoo is also no slouch when it comes to these races. He saddles (11) TEEREX, who was runner-up to the Miller-trained Sovereign Grant on debut. That form has been franked with a subsequent winner from the race.

(8) ROMANCE IN ROME was right up there with Teerex and is sure to improve.



Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) BRIGHT STAR has finished out of the money only once from six starts. She has been racing over 200m further but should be at home over this trip.

(13) CAN’T CATCH ME ran a cracker when fourth two runs back at Greyville from a wide draw. This trip appears to be her optimum at this stage.

(12) ALEEYAH’S UNICORN made marked improvement last time over this course and distance in soft going. A repeat can see her go close again.

(7) I’VE GOT WINGS found market support last run with a tongue tie and was not far back.



Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) CORSICAN has been in good form over further on the Poly. He is back in trip but, from a plum draw, should make a bold bid.

(3) SPACE COWBOY is lightly raced and was staying on well over the trip last time. This is his third run after a break and he should be at his peak.

(7) SUPER FAST improved nicely second-up for a runner-up spot, after making a promising debut seventh. He can still come on from that.

(9) IM THE BUZZ was close-up on debut at long odds. He should have come on with the experience and should prefer this trip.



Race 4 (1,750m)

(10) IF YOU SAY SO has improved with blinkers. She stays the trip and can improve on her last effort.

(12) SALIENT POINT has a wide draw but was out-paced last run over a shorter trip. She is a lightly raced four-year-old who will prefer this longer distance.

(4) MYTHICAL TUNE found one too good last time in a slowly run race, with (3) COLUMBIA ROAD, (8) LUCIA POPPOVA (blinkered for the first time) and (9) ADELANTE coming from the same form line.



Race 5 (1,950m)

(2) QUE WING took on a stronger lot last time when a handy sixth over a distance short of his best. He has a fair weight to shoulder but will enjoy the step-up in trip. He also has a good draw.

(8) CAESURA has been in good form and delivered the goods as favourite last time. He, too, will prefer this longer trip.

(7) CARAMEL FUDGE got a hefty rating for his maiden victory but he is on the up. The light weight over a longer trip could see him go back-to-back.

(6) ARCTIC TUNE has been knocking on the door. He has done well on this course and has a winning chance.



Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) ISHNANA was a comfortable winner last time over his favourite course and distance with blinkers back. He is 2.5kg worse off with second-placed (2) PRAY FOR RAIN, but the swing in the weights should still favour him.

(9) PEARL OF ASIA is a Grade 1 winner and showed up well first time back from a lengthy break. He is one to keep an eye on.

(6) WINTER FLIGHT was far from disgraced last time when starting at long odds at Turffontein. He goes well over this trip and has smart form before that.

(7) AFRICAN SKYLINE has missed a cheque only once from 11 outings. Although up in class, he has a light weight.



Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) DONQUERARI tackled much stronger rivals at his last two starts for a fourth and a third. He was not far behind the winners. The drop in class could see him home for his third success.

(2) RULERSHIP found his best form last run but took a six-point hike in the handicap for his effort. Still, he is in with a chance. Second-placed (1) HOOVES OF TROY is 2kg better off and there should be very little between the two.

(3) WILL O ME is taking on the males and her last run is best ignored. She has a big drop in the handicap and, with a 2.5kg claimer up, should be competitive.