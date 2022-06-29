RACE 1 (1,250M)

(2) CAPITAINE MAURICE and (8) LANG’S POWER have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(9) LIGHT TO HEAVEN and (4) FURIE NOCTURNE are likely improvers after being gelded. They will make their presence felt.

(1) CAITLYNS BOY, (5) FUTURE SWING and (6) GIMME THE BEST could do well on debut.

RACE 2 (1250M)

(9) QUEEN OF SPARTA is a winner in waiting. She has finished on the podium in both starts over a similar trip and should improve to play a leading role from an inside draw.

(4) GYPSY EXPRESS has finished on board without winning in three starts. She could improve to fight out the finish with a tongue-tie fitted.

(11) TRIP TO BARBERTON was backed on debut but never got a look in after a slow start. She can only improve, so must be respected.

(7) INARA’S DYNASTY is bred to be useful and must be considered.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(1) WAR BANNER has been threatening to exit the maidens since relocating from the Highveld. He will be competitive once more despite giving weight to all.

(2) BOWLED OVER finished behind War Banner in a similar contest over 1,100m two starts back. But he is 4kg better off, so is weighted to turn the tables.

(9) FOREVER BILL disappointed last time when finishing behind stablemate (4) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM. But he will enjoy dropping back in trip and is better off at the weights.

(3) CHARLIE CROKER is a talented youngster who has been runing good races. Include him in those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(3) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and (8) PERILLA finished second in consecutive outings and will be looking to go one better. Simply Beautiful is conceding 4.5kg to her younger rival but is slightly preferred.

(2) FUTURE CONTRACT disappointed when fancied on debut in a work riders’ race but felt amiss. She can only improve with the benefit of that experience and could give a better account.

(7) RIPASSA made a pleasing introduction after a slow start and is another likely improver.

(4) LADY OF GOLD (found support on debut) and well-bred newcomer (5) LOVE RULES could play a role from inside gates.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) PAS DE NOM has been getting closer to shedding his maiden status by stepping up in trip with each start. He has a wide draw to overcome but is likely to make another bold bid after consecutive seconds.

(7) FUTURE TURN has shown promise in sprints and is bred to improve stepping up in trip, so should make his presence felt.

(6) FEDERAL RESERVE is another youngster who improved when stepping up to 1,400m last time. He, too, should make further progress and could pose a threat.

(4) AUTUMN MOON, (2) STATE OF SHOCK and (1) GALACTIC PATH have the form and experience to keep those younger rivals honest.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) GOLDEN DAH bounced back to form when winning over a shorter trip last time. She may have escaped with the minimum two-point penalty. The extra 200m suits and she cannot be taken lightly.

(3) FYNBOS was given three points for winning over this trip and should be competitive once more.

The big threat is likely (5) PARISIENNE GIRL, who should improve on her last-start fourth with the step-up in distance.

(4) ALFRED’S GIRL goes well around this track and will be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate.

(1) JASMINE is dropping in class and should fare better. Can be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) HAN SOLO and (4) THE SECOND WAVE returned to winning ways last time. Both have good chances of following up despite carrying big weights.

(5) TOUT A FAIT is distance- suited and is another capable of playing a leading role after a last-start success. He is still in winning form.

(7) GALLIC TRIBE and (11) PATH OF CHOICE are better at the weights but have wide draws to overcome. Gallic Tribe is likely to go forward and will be hard to peg back if allowed to run free.

(9) THE FUTURIST should stake a claim with further progress expected.

(10) BENJAMIN could surprise.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

(9) SEEKING THE ONE is an exciting two-year-old who confirmed the promise of his debut, behind an unbeaten colt, when running out an impressive winner over a similar trip at his next start. He will continue to improve, so should go well under bottom weight despite a wide draw.

(3) SUN DAZED deserves a reward for his consistency. He can fight out the finish again after consecutive seconds.

(7) FORT RED is a dual course-and-distance winner who has rediscovered form with blinkers. He will be a factor at the finish.

(6) ALL LIT UP wore blinkers for the first time when finishing behind Fort Red. He can pose a threat on these terms.

(1) VAN HUNKS has claims, too, and must be included in those novelty bets.