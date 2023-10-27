Queiroz keen on a first Major

Major King (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 6) sneaking up on the fence, but was not able to overhaul surprise winner Sacred Gift (Iskandar Rosman) in a Class 2 race (1,200m) on Oct 7.

First-year jockey Bruno Queiroz is in white-hot form, and yet he is not resting on his laurels.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has racked up winners in spades in the last two months, including a first Kranji four-timer last Saturday.

The young gun has everything going for him. He is powerful, he rides light and does not make many mistakes.

With a 20-winner haul in three months, Queiroz – a winner of over 900 races back home, including 14 at Group 1 level – cannot complain.

But one ambition that has still eluded four-time Singapore champion jockey Joao Moreira’s godson is a feature win.

Queiroz has had four shots, with Golden Monkey’s fourth for Tim Fitzsimmons in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) his best result.

On Saturday, Major King in the $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) presents as another decent shot at filling that glaring gap.

It will be the two-time Brazilian champion jockey’s first booking on leading trainer Jason Ong’s Polytrack specialist, whose five wins were all on the all-weather.

The Ong feelgood factor helps, but Queiroz also has a good hunch about the son of Per Incanto.

“I grab every opportunity that comes my way, hoping to find the right horse to give me my first Group race win here. I hope Major King is the one,” said Queiroz through fellow Brazilian jockey Manoel Nunes as interpreter.

“He ran very well at his last start (second to Sacred Gift), I give him a very good chance. All his wins have been on Polytrack, and a lot of speed will suit him.

“I rode him twice in slow work. He’s in good form, he’s really well.

“It would mean a lot to me if I win my first Group race in Singapore.”

Failing which, he still has the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11 and the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes (1,700m) on Dec 2 to tick that box – and at Singapore’s swansong season in 2024.

“I will ride Dream Alliance in the Gold Cup. I will ride him 1½ kg over,” said Queiroz who has won twice on Fitzsimmons’ charge.

“I’ve applied for one more year in 2024. Let’s see what happens then.

“I’m very happy with my first season here. I appreciate all the support, especially from Jason Ong, who gives me his best rides.

“Jason booked me straight away after Major King’s last run. He actually asked me to ride him at his last start, but Tim had already booked me on Illustrious.”

The front-running grey also contests the Merlion Trophy, but will not be as fancied as Super Salute, Pacific Emperor (ridden by Queiroz at his last win) and Sacred Gift.

On paper, against a horse like Super Salute on 97 points, the weight-for-age scale puts a 84-rater like Major King under sufferance.

But Queiroz is not getting too bogged down with such figures.

“I respect Super Salute as he has the highest rating. I understand that my horse is at a disadvantage at weight-for-age,” he said.

“But I feel Super Salute’s better over 1,400m on grass whereas my horse’s better Poly form makes up for that pull in weights.”

Major King’s awkward gate (No. 8) does not faze him either.

“It’s only when you draw above 12 for 1,000m and 1,100m races that it’s a problem,” he said.

“From eight, I’ll have time to get a position. Tim has four horses, and I’m sure some will make the pace.”

Queiroz has 10 other rides, seven from Ong. The dynamic duo can shine with last-start winner Akhtar, Wins Eight and River Dragon.

He will not ride at all the remaining nine meetings, though. He will miss the Nov 4 meeting due to suspension and one of the three extra meetings in December.

“When I came here, the extra meetings in December were not known yet,” said Queiroz.

“I had already planned to spend Christmas with my family and my girlfriend in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’ll leave after the Dec 17 meeting and will miss the Dec 30 meeting. I’m looking forward to 2024.

“I like Singapore, the weather is the same all year. The food is good, though I can’t eat everything as I have to watch my weight.

“I study English online for 1½ hours every day. It matters to me.

“I understand trainers’ instructions, but it’s more difficult when I have to give feedback on the horse.

“I’d like to explain more but I can’t express what I really want to say. But it’s getting better.”

